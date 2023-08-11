Scott Coker shuts down rumor that Bellator 300 will be final event: “We’re going to keep doing fights”

Bellator president Scott Coker wants fans to know that they’ll be around for a while after October.

Earlier this week, the company announced several fights for their historic Bellator 300 event. Headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell, three other championship bouts are slated for the event. Champions Cris Cyborg, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Liz Carmouche are slated for the event. They will face challengers Cat Zingano, Brent Primus, and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, respectively.

The event, and fight announcements come at a weird time for Bellator. The company is reportedly on the selling block, with PFL being the number one most-likely buyer, which Scott Coker has previously admitted. However, the promoter also wants fans to know that the company is still planning future events.

Scott Coker discussed Bellator’s future in a recent interview with SiriusXM‘s Jimmy Smith. There, the commentator asked directly if the 300th event will be their final, which has been rumored on social media. However, fear not, the promoter confirmed that plans are already being made for 2024 and beyond.

“No, listen, we’re going to keep doing more fights,” Scott Coker stated in the interview regarding Bellator’s future after their October event. “John [S. Nash] is incorrect in his projection but listen I’ll give him an A for effort. There’s a lot of rumors out there. Let’s see what happens but in the meantime, we’re going to keep promoting fights.”

He continued, “We’re already planning 301 right now, we’ve already got 302 kind of planned out. We’re looking forward to next year, I think it’s going to be another big year for Bellator. So tell John I think he’s incorrect, and I think we’re going to keep doing fights this year.”

What do you make of these comments from Scott Coker? Are you excited for Bellator 300?