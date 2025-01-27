Conor McGregor brags about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V

Conor McGregor has bragged about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which went down last week in Philadelphia.

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor’s stock within the mixed martial arts community has dropped dramatically. From some of his actions to his inactivity in the cage, it’s been a long time since he’s been viewed as a positive figure in the sport by the majority of fans and pundits.

RELATED: Conor McGregor claims he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

Still, he’s been able to find success in other ways. One example of that has been his association with BKFC, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

McGregor has been a big part of their growth and featured heavily at KnuckleMania V. In the aftermath, the Irishman was quick to praise their attendance numbers on social media.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1883597006641430737