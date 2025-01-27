Conor McGregor brags about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V

By Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

Conor McGregor has bragged about the success of BKFC KnuckleMania V, which went down last week in Philadelphia.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference

It’s safe to say that Conor McGregor’s stock within the mixed martial arts community has dropped dramatically. From some of his actions to his inactivity in the cage, it’s been a long time since he’s been viewed as a positive figure in the sport by the majority of fans and pundits.

Still, he’s been able to find success in other ways. One example of that has been his association with BKFC, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

McGregor has been a big part of their growth and featured heavily at KnuckleMania V. In the aftermath, the Irishman was quick to praise their attendance numbers on social media.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1883597006641430737

McGregor reacts to BKFC’s success

“Tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania V attendance at Wells Fargo Center in Philly is 17,762. That’s more than any MMA or boxing event in modern Philly history.”

McGregor: Ye and then how about the fights? You like? Hahaha Who’s looking forward to the MMA/Fight podcast shows this week? Us in HQ BKFC that’s who! BKFC WINS AGAIN!”

Conor McGregor isn’t someone who seems to care about public opinion all too much these days. Alas, we’d imagine he’ll take a lot of pride in seeing what BKFC is slowly but surely building. They’re becoming real players in the combat sports space, and it’s starting to look like the only way is up.

What do you make of BKFC and the growth they’ve been enjoying in recent times? Do you expect to see Conor McGregor compete in BKFC at some point and if so, who would you put him up against? Let us know your thoughts on this, Conor’s recent controversies and more, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

