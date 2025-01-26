Conor McGregor claims he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

By Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has been told that Conor McGregor wants to fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules, but will it happen?

Conor McGregor

This past Saturday, Stephens entered enemy territory to take on former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. The matchup headlined BKFC KnuckleMania V inside a packed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. After two rounds of action, “Lil Heathen” dropped Alvarez in the third stanza. “The Underground King” couldn’t recover and was dropped again before the fight was waved off.

After the fight, McGregor entered the ring and had a face-off with Stephens.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CONFIRMS UFC SHOT DOWN RUMORED BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “THEY WEREN’T INTO IT”

Conor McGregor Insists He’s Fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC

During the BKFC KnuckleMania V post-fight press conference, David Feldman said that Conor McGregor told him to let reporters know that he will fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules.

“As I was walking out of the arena, Conor actually tapped me on the shoulder and he told me to make sure that I tell everybody that he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC,” Feldman said. “That’s what he said. I don’t know if it’s happening. I’m telling you, Conor just told me that he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in bare knuckle.”

McGregor has teased a slew of fights that have yet to come to fruition. He claimed he was fighting Michael Chandler, but that matchup didn’t pan out. Then, the “Notorious” one insisted he would be boxing Logan Paul, but nothing doing there either. Now, he’s claiming he’ll be fighting Stephens.

Understandably, fans aren’t exactly buying the former “champ-champ’s” claims and are wondering if the Irishman will ever fight professionally again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

bare knuckle boxing Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens

