Conor McGregor claims he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

Conor McGregor Insists He’s Fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC

During the BKFC KnuckleMania V post-fight press conference, David Feldman said that Conor McGregor told him to let reporters know that he will fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules.

“As I was walking out of the arena, Conor actually tapped me on the shoulder and he told me to make sure that I tell everybody that he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC,” Feldman said. “That’s what he said. I don’t know if it’s happening. I’m telling you, Conor just told me that he’s fighting Jeremy Stephens in bare knuckle.”

McGregor has teased a slew of fights that have yet to come to fruition. He claimed he was fighting Michael Chandler, but that matchup didn’t pan out. Then, the “Notorious” one insisted he would be boxing Logan Paul, but nothing doing there either. Now, he’s claiming he’ll be fighting Stephens.

Understandably, fans aren’t exactly buying the former “champ-champ’s” claims and are wondering if the Irishman will ever fight professionally again.

