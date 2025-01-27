Dan Hooker discusses his friendship with Israel Adesanya
UFC star Dan Hooker has discussed his close friendship with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.
For Israel Adesanya, his mixed martial arts legacy has already been cemented in the eyes of many. He’s an incredible competitor who has won multiple world titles, and he’ll go down in history as one of the best middleweights in UFC history. In addition to that, he’s also been part of City Kickboxing, one of the best teams in MMA, for a long time.
RELATED: Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”
He’s made friends to last a lifetime and that includes the likes of Dan Hooker. These two men have fought side by side for years now, with both currently eyeing up world championship opportunities.
In a recent interview, Hooker spoke candidly about his relationship with Adesanya.
Hooker discusses Adesanya
“Without a shadow of a doubt like goes back to the day we die. It’s not one of those friendships where you have to message each other every day…we go through like a lot of the the similar things obviously, I don’t tell the levels that he’s at like the levels of fame that he’s at is absolutely wild and we are very different people.
“The funny part about it is people think he’s the bad one and I’m the nice one and I’m just like thinking, ‘what the heck?’. Israel’s like one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. He is actually like a really nice heartfelt dude and I’m just, like there’s no malice in it. It’s a competitive sport and he’s got no malicious intent like when he fights.”
Quotes via MMA News
Will either man compete for a world title this year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dan Hooker Israel Adesanya UFC