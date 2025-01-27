Dan Hooker discusses his friendship with Israel Adesanya

By Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has discussed his close friendship with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC

For Israel Adesanya, his mixed martial arts legacy has already been cemented in the eyes of many. He’s an incredible competitor who has won multiple world titles, and he’ll go down in history as one of the best middleweights in UFC history. In addition to that, he’s also been part of City Kickboxing, one of the best teams in MMA, for a long time.

RELATED: Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

He’s made friends to last a lifetime and that includes the likes of Dan Hooker. These two men have fought side by side for years now, with both currently eyeing up world championship opportunities.

In a recent interview, Hooker spoke candidly about his relationship with Adesanya.

Hooker discusses Adesanya

“Without a shadow of a doubt like goes back to the day we die. It’s not one of those friendships where you have to message each other every day…we go through like a lot of the the similar things obviously, I don’t tell the levels that he’s at like the levels of fame that he’s at is absolutely wild and we are very different people.

“The funny part about it is people think he’s the bad one and I’m the nice one and I’m just like thinking, ‘what the heck?’. Israel’s like one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. He is actually like a really nice heartfelt dude and I’m just, like there’s no malice in it. It’s a competitive sport and he’s got no malicious intent like when he fights.”

Quotes via MMA News

Will either man compete for a world title this year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw explains why Cody Garbrandt is the toughest matchup for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - January 27, 2025
Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya training
Nassourdine Imavov

Robert Whittaker reveals biggest threat Israel Adesanya faces against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Robert Whittaker believes he knows the biggest challenge that lies ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia for Israel Adesanya.

Ilia Topuria Alexander Volkanovski
Bo Nickal

UFC 314 main event between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski possibly leaked by rising star

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 will headline UFC 314 in Miami, Bo Nickal claims.

Israel Adesanya Nassourdine Imavov
Nassourdine Imavov

Michael Bisping predicts UFC Saudi Arabia headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov

Fernando Quiles - January 27, 2025

Michael Bisping has made his prediction for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes a big prediction for his UFC run in 2025

Harry Kettle - January 27, 2025

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has made a big prediction for his run in the promotion this year.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling eyes April return, names Brian Ortega as potential opponent

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev shares preference on who he wants to fight next: 'I like this idea'

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Islam Makhachev wants a fresh UFC title challenger for his next defense.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Logan Paul

Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers' recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He would've f*cked you both up"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya expects to train with rival Alex Pereira one day: 'I'll always respect Poatan'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya believes it’s only a matter of time before he trains with his former rival Alex Pereira.