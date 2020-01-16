Conor McGregor believes he can read Donald Cerrone like a children’s book

Although there was a different vibe and tone to Conor McGregor at the UFC 246 press conference, he did deliver another classic one-liner ahead of his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

When asked about how he will prepare for Cerrone and his gameplan at UFC 246, McGregor delivered a witty response where he believes he can read “Cowboy” like a children’s book.

“You know, I can read Donald, I like him a lot, he’s a good guy but I can read Donald like a children’s book to be honest. He’s a good fighter, he’s got some good tricks up his sleeve, I know the tricks he has, and I know what he’s planing and what he hopes to achieve but we are well prepared and we’ll see on the night, it’s going to be a good night.”

With the most wins and finishes in UFC history, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will be coming in with a well-respected resume against the former featherweight and lightweight champion, although the odds are in favor of McGregor.

Most notably known for his head-kick knockouts, Cerrone has said he plans to stand-and-trade strikes with McGregor, although many have claimed his best chances at winning the fight are by utilizing his wrestling and jiu-jitsu on the ground. Cerrone has laid out how he hopes for the fight to go against McGregor and during Wednesday’s press conference he stated that he will be taking his son on a vacation following the fight.

Cerrone says he's going on vacation after #UFC246, a departure from the usual routine. — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 16, 2020

Although he had a one-liner that could be added to his highlight reel of press conference quotes, McGregor discussed why he changed his tone leading up to the fight against Cerrone, and stated there will be no bad blood come fight night.

Conor on taking approach of not talking trash: "I'm as real as it gets. I react to how the situation is. This situation seems to be a little different. There's nothing false, nothing fake." #UFC246 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 16, 2020

How do you predict the main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will go down at UFC 246 this Saturday?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 1/15/2020