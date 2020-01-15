Donald Cerrone outlines his ideal outcome for Conor McGregor fight

How does Donald Cerrone want his imminent scrap with Conor McGregor to go? You might guess that he’s hoping for another quick, head-kick knockout or an easy submission win.

That’s not the case.

Speaking to the media ahead of his fight with McGregor, which tops Saturday’s UFC 246 card in Las Vegas, Cerrone outlined his ideal outcome for the contest.

In short, he wants a war.

“Head kick knockout,” Cerrone began when asked how he wants the fight to go (via MMA Junkie). “In the fourth round. I want to f**king go in there and be tested and test him and drag and drool and get some. I trained hard for this. I’m here for this.

“See, there’s a lot of glory in knocking someone out right away, but but there’s more glory for me in fighting and having to answer those questions in your mind,” Cerrone continued. “When you get wobbled and you get hurt and you step back and you have to bite down to keep going, that’s the f**king sickness that I have that I love. So if I could write it perfectly, it would be a hard-ass, drag it through the dirt fight.”

Donald Cerrone will enter this UFC 246 fight coming off a pair of stoppage losses to top lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he rattled off back-to-back wins over lightweight contenders Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez, and a welterweight win over “Platinum” Mike Perry. He’s 36-13 in sum.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, has not fought since October of 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bid to reclaim the UFC lightweight title. He’s 21-4 overall.

Despite the fact that both men have enjoyed their biggest wins at lightweight, the pair will meet in the welterweight division.

How do you think the action will unfold when Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor step into the cage together at UFC 246?

