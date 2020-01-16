Colby Covington explains why he believes Donald Cerrone will beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246

Colby Covington is confident Donald Cerrone will beat Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Although McGregor is a near three to one favorite, Covington believes Cerrone will get it done for a number of reasons. For “Chaos,” he believes the Irishman isn’t as focused anymore with all the money he made.

“I’m going [with] Cowboy,” Colby Covington said to BT Sport. “I think Conor’s cashed out. He made all that money and let’s be honest, if you guys didn’t see that online video of him, he couldn’t even knock an old man off the stool in the bar, how is he going to knock out Cowboy?”

When Conor McGregor steps into the Octagon at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, it will be the first time in nearly 15 months. He has not fought since he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Before that, his last fight in MMA was in 2016 as he was set for the Floyd Mayweather boxing match in 2017.

Donald Cerrone, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak. He was knocked out by Justin Gaethje and losing by doctor stoppage to Tony Ferguson. Yet, he did have success in 2019 with a decision win over Al Iaquinta and a TKO win over Alexander Hernandez. So, he still is very dangerous.

As for Colby Covington, he is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. It was his first loss inside the Octagon, which he was not happy about the stoppage by Marc Goddard.

If Colby Covington is right and Donald Cerrone beats Conor McGregor, it would halt the plans for the Irishman. McGregor and UFC president, Dana White have both been vocal about the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch in 2020. But, he needs to win on Saturday for that to happen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/15/2020.