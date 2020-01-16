Check out the crazy prop bets for UFC 246’s press conference

A number of amusing prop bets have been released ahead of the UFC 246 press conference tonight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

There has been an awful lot of build-up to tonight’s press conference, which is set to serve as the first time that the two main event stars will go head to head before their welterweight clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

While many fans are expecting something crazy to go down, few could’ve anticipated the sheer volume of prop bets that have been put forward by Sports Betting in the last few hours.

How late will Conor McGregor be to the press conference?

Over 6.5 minutes +120

Under 6.5 minutes -160

Will Conor McGregor wear a suit?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?

Yes -400

No +250

Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Donald Cerrone wear a cowboy hat?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Conor McGregor hold a Proper Twelve bottle?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?

Yes -1000

No +500

Will Donald Cerrone hold a Budweiser can/bottle?

Yes -200

No +150

Will Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone come in physical contact?

Yes -150

No +110

Will either Conor McGregor or Donald Cerrone throw an object?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Conor McGregor reference a Donald Cerrone family member?

Yes +300

No -500

Will “Khabib” be said be either fighter?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Conor McGregor call Donald Cerrone “slow” or “stiff”?

Yes +150

No -200

Will Donald Cerrone call Conor McGregor “McNugget”?

Yes +150

No -200

Total F-bombs said by Conor McGregor

Over 6.5 +110

Under 6.5 -130

Will Conor McGregor predict a KO finish over Donald Cerrone?

Yes +200

No -300

Will any press conference attendee be arrested?

Yes +200

No -300

It’s all fun and games in the press conference and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has said as much, confirming that he’s just going to sit back and enjoy the chaos – unless a member of his family is brought into the conversation by McGregor.

What do you think of the wild UFC 246 press conference prop bets?