Check out the crazy prop bets for UFC 246’s press conference

A number of amusing prop bets have been released ahead of the UFC 246 press conference tonight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.
There has been an awful lot of build-up to tonight’s press conference, which is set to serve as the first time that the two main event stars will go head to head before their welterweight clash in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
While many fans are expecting something crazy to go down, few could’ve anticipated the sheer volume of prop bets that have been put forward by Sports Betting in the last few hours.
How late will Conor McGregor be to the press conference?
Over 6.5 minutes +120
Under 6.5 minutes -160
Will Conor McGregor wear a suit?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Conor McGregor wear sunglasses?
Yes -400
No +250
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Donald Cerrone wear a cowboy hat?
Yes -1000
No +500
Will Conor McGregor hold a Proper Twelve bottle?
Yes -300
No +200
Will Conor McGregor say “Proper Twelve”?
Yes -1000
No +500
Will Donald Cerrone hold a Budweiser can/bottle?
Yes -200
No +150
Will Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone come in physical contact?
Yes -150
No +110
Will either Conor McGregor or Donald Cerrone throw an object?
Yes +300
No -500
Will Conor McGregor reference a Donald Cerrone family member?
Yes +300
No -500
Will “Khabib” be said be either fighter?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Conor McGregor call Donald Cerrone “slow” or “stiff”?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Donald Cerrone call Conor McGregor “McNugget”?
Yes +150
No -200
Total F-bombs said by Conor McGregor
Over 6.5 +110
Under 6.5 -130
Will Conor McGregor predict a KO finish over Donald Cerrone?
Yes +200
No -300
Will any press conference attendee be arrested?
Yes +200
No -300
It’s all fun and games in the press conference and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has said as much, confirming that he’s just going to sit back and enjoy the chaos – unless a member of his family is brought into the conversation by McGregor.
