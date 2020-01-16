Conor McGregor on fighting Donald Cerrone: “There will be blood spilled but it will not be bad blood”

Fans and media alike were treated to a different side of Conor McGregor at the UFC 246 press conference ahead of his fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Most known for his witty one-liners and legendary trash talk, McGregor was very respectful towards Cerrone throughout the press conference, crediting maturity for his different tone of voice.

When asked about their previous run-in over four years ago at the UFC “Go Big” Press Conference in 2015, McGregor said so much has changed from their initial encounter, and there will be no bad blood on fight night.

Blood will be spilled between @TheNotoriousMMA and @Cowboycerrone, but it will not be bad blood 🩸 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/ya6HOZ7y1R — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2020

“I’ve had my back-and-forth with Donald throughout the years, right? The last time we spoke to each other at that press conference many years ago, so much has changed since then right? I was the interim featherweight world champion at the time, Donald predicted I wouldn’t get through Aldo, I got through Aldo. He predicted I was too small for the 155-pound division, I conquered that division. We’ve had a good back-and-forth, myself and Donald.

“And as time has gone on he’s become a family man, obviously you’ve seen him compete so many times, it’s hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage. He has my respect. Although there will be blood spilled on January 18, it will not be bad blood. And for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

McGregor’s Mystic Mac persona came from him accurately predicting how he would finish fights and then would go on to finish them as he predicted. The tone of voice from McGregor ahead of his Cerrone fight is one far different than the one fans and media have grown custom to which saw him become a global superstar.

Both McGregor and Cerrone shared plenty of respectful pleasantries during the press conference, which adds just a bit more intrigue heading into their matchup at UFC 246.

Do you like the new tone of voice Conor McGregor displayed at the UFC 246 press conference?