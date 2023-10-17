Xiong Jing Nan eager for next world title defense: “Anyone who wants to face me”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Xiong Jing Nan is anticipating the next challenger for her ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

Xiong Jing Nan

Since 2018, she has reigned as the undisputed queen of the division, successfully defending her World Title seven times.

The last time she staked her crown was in September 2022 against Angela Lee for the third time. There, she eked out a narrow unanimous decision to keep her hold on the throne.

The Chinese superstar remains as unyielding as ever, assuring that she is ready to face anyone who dares to challenge her supremacy.

“Of course, I will go back to my weight class and defend my title. I believe there will be more strong opponents that will come to my weight class and challenge me for the belt,” Xiong said.

One bout that could paint the title picture in the division is set for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meng Bo and Ayaka Miura will go head-to-head, and the victor of this clash may find themselves on a collision course with Xiong.

Xiong doesn’t have a specific name in mind for her next opponent, but one thing is certain — she will battle whoever ONE puts in front of her.

“Anyone who wants to face me, just come,” she said.

Xiong Jing Nan wants to participate in more special-rules bouts

In her most recent outing, Xiong Jing Nan demonstrated her dominance once again.

She secured a TKO victory over Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a catchweight special-rules striking contest. The match took place on the historic ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video card this past September.

It may not be a one-off venture for Xiong. She expressed her desire to test herself further in different combat scenarios in the future.

“Yes, I would love to try, and I hope to try different things in the future. Of course, for sure, at my age and my health conditions, I hope I can try different things,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship Xiong Jing Nan

Related

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

UFC 294 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023
Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira
Stephen Thompson

Michel Pereira slams Stephen Thompson for UFC 291 fight cancellation: “I thought he was a little coward”

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Michel Pereira is slamming Stephen Thompson for his UFC 291 fight cancellation.

Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, Paul Felder
Paul Felder

Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Paul Felder is replacing Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 294.

Chael Sonnen and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
UFC

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen weighs in on the UFC’s split with USADA

Susan Cox - October 17, 2023

Former title challenger Chael Sonnen is weighing in on the UFC’s split with USADA.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

The UFC parts ways with eight more fighters

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with eight fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on X.

Kelvin Gastelum and Pat Miletich vs. Mike Jacon

Kelvin Gastelum praises Pat Miletich after suffering stoppage loss to Mike Jackson: "Still got that dawg in him"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023
Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva has submission win over Holly Holm overturned due to failed drug test

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva’s win over Holly Holm is no more.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs over potential fight: "I'll kick you raw pink"

Josh Evanoff - October 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has begun a war of words with Canelo Alvarez.

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado to settle unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will battle each other once more at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video next month on November 3.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 and UFC 294
Radio

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 143 with Terrance McKinney and Trevor Peek

Cole Shelton - October 17, 2023

The 143rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 294 and recapping UFC Vegas 81.