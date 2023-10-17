Xiong Jing Nan eager for next world title defense: “Anyone who wants to face me”

Xiong Jing Nan is anticipating the next challenger for her ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

Since 2018, she has reigned as the undisputed queen of the division, successfully defending her World Title seven times.

The last time she staked her crown was in September 2022 against Angela Lee for the third time. There, she eked out a narrow unanimous decision to keep her hold on the throne.

The Chinese superstar remains as unyielding as ever, assuring that she is ready to face anyone who dares to challenge her supremacy.

“Of course, I will go back to my weight class and defend my title. I believe there will be more strong opponents that will come to my weight class and challenge me for the belt,” Xiong said.

One bout that could paint the title picture in the division is set for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meng Bo and Ayaka Miura will go head-to-head, and the victor of this clash may find themselves on a collision course with Xiong.

Xiong doesn’t have a specific name in mind for her next opponent, but one thing is certain — she will battle whoever ONE puts in front of her.

“Anyone who wants to face me, just come,” she said.