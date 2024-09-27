Referee Marc Goddard says he cried after officiating Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: “The darkest depths of their souls”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

Longtime MMA referee Marc Goddard hadn’t been shaken up many times in his legendary career, but all that changed as Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum battled at UFC 236.

Kelvin Gastelum, Marc Goddard, Israel Adesanya

Adesanya and Gastelum fought for the then-interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. The winner earned the right to face then-UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, for the lineal championship.

Many were excited and intrigued by the Adesanya vs. Gastelum matchup at the time of the bout. But, the fight surpassed all reasonable expectations for the viewing audience at home and cageside.

Adesanya and Gastelum put on a five-round war for UFC fans in one of the classic fights in mixed martial arts history. Goddard, who officiated the action, vividly remembers the fight’s all-time prominence.

Marc Goddard became emotional after Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum

In a recent interview on talkSPORT‘s Uncaged, Goddard reflected on one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

“That fight, when you’ve got two fighters that went into the deepest, f***ing darkest depths of their souls. Deepest, darkest waters imaginable or possible in a fight, and I was right alongside them. Standing three feet away, witnessing this unfold,” Goddard said. “If you go back and watch those last ten seconds of the fight…I’m hearing ‘Stop it! Stop it!’ and in my head I’m going ‘No! No!’…because there could’ve been a point with one second left. But Kelvin Gastelum, when he was taking it a little bit because [Israel] had him in the depths of despair in that final round. That’s the deepest, darkest point I’ve ever seen a fighter go to, and allowed to finish that round…

“You watch the fight when it finishes. I run off straight away, I know they’re safe. Head in my hands, and I won’t be ashamed to say I’ve cried after that fight. Watching it back, because it was ungodly what those guys did. It was ungodly.”

Adesanya won the fight by unanimous decision to earn the then-interim middleweight belt. A few months later, he finished Whittaker to become the lineal champion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Kelvin Gastelum Marc Goddard UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor absolutely unloads on "ding dong" Ilia Topuria: "I'll cave ya head in"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili calls to rematch Sean O'Malley at UFC 309: "I wanna show him I will beat him again"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili wants his first title defense to be a rematch against Sean O’Malley.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal teases fight news coming "very soon"

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024

Jorge Masvidal says his next move will be revealed in the near future.

Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

Benoit Saint Denis reveals what he learned from Dustin Poirier fight and dealing with staph infection

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024

Benoit Saint Denis has reflected on fighting Dustin Poirier while dealing with a staph infection.

Benoit Saint Denis
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris Weigh-in Results: Scary moment for prelim fighter, main event official

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024

The weigh-in results for UFC Paris are in.

Dana White

UFC reaches new settlement agreement in antitrust lawsuit

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024
Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley believes Shavkat Rakhmonov would get “exposed” in potential UFC title fight with Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Shavkat Rakhmonov would get exposed in a UFC world title fight against Belal Muhammad.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano slams Michael Chandler for being suckered into waiting for fake Conor McGregor fight: “This guy is too dumb”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

Renato Moicano has slammed Michael Chandler for waiting so long for a showdown with Conor McGregor that hasn’t happened.

Tommy Fury, Tom Aspinall
Tommy Fury

WATCH | Tom Aspinall demolishes Tommy Fury in ‘Dead Leg Challenge’

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall destroyed Tommy Fury in a recent Dead Leg Challenge video.

Vince Morales
UFC

Vince Morales confident he will "break" Taylor Lapilus at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 26, 2024

Vince Morales wasn’t sure if he would ever fight in the UFC again.