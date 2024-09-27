Referee Marc Goddard says he cried after officiating Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: “The darkest depths of their souls”

Longtime MMA referee Marc Goddard hadn’t been shaken up many times in his legendary career, but all that changed as Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum battled at UFC 236.

Adesanya and Gastelum fought for the then-interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 236 in Atlanta. The winner earned the right to face then-UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, for the lineal championship.

Many were excited and intrigued by the Adesanya vs. Gastelum matchup at the time of the bout. But, the fight surpassed all reasonable expectations for the viewing audience at home and cageside.

Adesanya and Gastelum put on a five-round war for UFC fans in one of the classic fights in mixed martial arts history. Goddard, who officiated the action, vividly remembers the fight’s all-time prominence.