Conor McGregor calls out KSI for a bare knuckle boxing match

Conor McGregor Calls For Bare-Knuckle Fight Against KSI

Once the Joshua vs. Helenius fight was over, Conor McGregor was interviewed inside the ring. At the end of the interview, the “Notorious” one said he’d be willing to fight KSI under bare-knuckle rules (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah? And he couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory,” McGregor exclaimed. “So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final — bareknuckle,” McGregor stumbled on his words.”— if he wants.”

While McGregor calling to fight KSI didn’t come as much of a surprise to MMA fans, his bare-knuckle stipulation raised some eyebrows. “Mystic Mac” appears to be a big fan of the bare-knuckle combat sport. He made an appearance during the BKFC 41 event, which was headlined by Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold, back in April. After Perry defeated Rockhold, Conor McGregor got in the ring with a BKFC title and had a cordial staredown with Perry.

During his time on the BKFC 41 show, McGregor said he will never retire. He even expressed an interest in having bare-knuckle fights in the future. Of course, he also used his time during the event to promote his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey.

UFC President Dana White has insisted that McGregor’s next fight will indeed be against Michael Chandler. While the date has remained a mystery, McGregor claims he’ll be back this December. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out since McGregor missed the deadline to return to the testing pool for a fight in 2023.

Meanwhile for KSI, he’s got a big boxing match to prepare for. He’ll be sharing the ring with Tommy Fury on October 14.