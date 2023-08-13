Conor McGregor calls out KSI for a bare knuckle boxing match

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Conor McGregor had a few words for KSI and laid out an unexpected challenge.

Conor McGregor KSI

Both McGregor and KSI were in attendance for the heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius. While Joshua looked spotty at times and his face was marked up quite a bit, he found the chin of his opponent in the seventh round. A massive right hand from AJ slept Helenius inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS HE WILL BE FIGHTING MICHAEL CHANDLER IN DECEMBER, GAETHJE AND DIAZ ARE NEXT UP

Conor McGregor Calls For Bare-Knuckle Fight Against KSI

Once the Joshua vs. Helenius fight was over, Conor McGregor was interviewed inside the ring. At the end of the interview, the “Notorious” one said he’d be willing to fight KSI under bare-knuckle rules (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah? And he couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory,” McGregor exclaimed. “So if he wants to get in here, I’ll give him a final — bareknuckle,” McGregor stumbled on his words.”— if he wants.”

While McGregor calling to fight KSI didn’t come as much of a surprise to MMA fans, his bare-knuckle stipulation raised some eyebrows. “Mystic Mac” appears to be a big fan of the bare-knuckle combat sport. He made an appearance during the BKFC 41 event, which was headlined by Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold, back in April. After Perry defeated Rockhold, Conor McGregor got in the ring with a BKFC title and had a cordial staredown with Perry.

During his time on the BKFC 41 show, McGregor said he will never retire. He even expressed an interest in having bare-knuckle fights in the future. Of course, he also used his time during the event to promote his Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey.

UFC President Dana White has insisted that McGregor’s next fight will indeed be against Michael Chandler. While the date has remained a mystery, McGregor claims he’ll be back this December. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out since McGregor missed the deadline to return to the testing pool for a fight in 2023.

Meanwhile for KSI, he’s got a big boxing match to prepare for. He’ll be sharing the ring with Tommy Fury on October 14.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor KSI

Related

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor, UFC 235

Conor McGregor says he will be training Dillon Danis for his fight with Logan Paul: “Dillon will win, for sure”

Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says he will be fighting Michael Chandler in December, Gaethje and Diaz are next up

Chris Taylor - August 12, 2023

Conor McGregor says he will be making his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler this December at UFC 296.

Conor McGregor
Mark Zuckerberg

Conor McGregor celebrates Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg not happening in the UFC: "I could not be less interested"

Josh Evanoff - August 11, 2023

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is happy that Elon Musk’s fight with Mark Zuckerberg won’t be in the octagon.

Bryce Hall
Jake Paul

Bryce Hall lays out three-fight plan to return to influencer boxing that ends with KSI bout

Cole Shelton - August 10, 2023

Bryce Hall isn’t done fighting in influencer boxing.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Rafael dos Anjos hopeful Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler doesn't happen: "Other guys deserve that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 10, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t believe Conor McGregor should fight Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
Dana White, TUF 31 Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White unloads on TUF production team for "f*****g irresponsible" coaches' challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Dana White is not happy with how the TUF 31 coaches’ challenge played out.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler is still planned to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul seemingly has a target on UFC star Conor McGregor after his boxing match against Dillon Danis.