Vicente Luque intrigued by potential UFC fight against Dustin Poirier: “We could make that work”

By Fernando Quiles - August 13, 2023
Vicente Luque is eyeing a big fight against Dustin Poirier if the opportunity presents itself.

Vicente Luque

Luque recently snapped a two-fight skid by defeating a former UFC Lightweight Champion. He went one-on-one with Rafael dos Anjos inside the UFC Apex to cap off UFC Vegas 78. This bout went the distance and “The Silent Assassin” emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Vicente Luque Mulls Over Idea Of Fighting Dustin Poirier

During the UFC Vegas 78 post-fight show, Vicente Luque said he’d be more than happy to meet Dustin Poirier if “The Diamond” moves up to the welterweight division (via MMAFighting).

“An interesting fight as well, I think I would love to welcome Dustin Poirier, if he needs somebody,” Luque said. “He said he might go to 170, so who knows? We could make that work.”

Luque expressed relief after getting back on the winning track against dos Anjos.

“It was like having the most amazing win for me, just because of everything [I went through],” Luque said. “So many changes in my life. I moved to Florida, moved my family, a new way of life and just training and going through the injury. At the beginning, not knowing if I was ever going to be able to do this again and then I got cleared. Then going through the training camp, I’m going to fight a legend like Rafael. It’s a special win.

“I feel blessed. I feel amazing. Now it’s like all the decisions that were taken and everybody that was around to help me, we did the right moves and we’re victorious. That’s beautiful.”

With the victory, Vicente Luque is likely to maintain his hold on the number 10 spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. He had been sliding down the 170-pound ladder after losses to Belal Muhammad and Geoff Neal. Prior to the loss against Muhammad, Luque was riding a four-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

