Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal getting UFC 300 main card spot: “He checks a lot of boxes”

By Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Play-by-play ace Jon Anik is not opposed to Bo Nickal getting the main card rub for UFC 300.

Bo Nickal

The biggest MMA event of 2024 is upon us. On April 13, UFC 300 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is stacked from the first preliminary fight all the way to the main event. In the main event, light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira will put his gold at stake against Jamahal Hill, who was never beaten for the gold but had to relinquish it due to an injury. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Yan Xiaonan. We’ll also see Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the symbolic BMF Championship, and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

There is one main card fight that has taken some flak, and that’s Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. Anik isn’t one of those detractors.

RELATED: BO NICKAL MOCKS FANS UPSET ABOUT HIS UFC 300 MAIN CARD SPOT: “I LIKE THAT IT MAKES PEOPLE MAD”

Jon Anik In Favor Of Bo Nickal Getting UFC 300 Main Card Spot

During an appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Jon Anik explained why having Bo Nickal on the UFC 300 main card isn’t as bad as some are making it out to be (h/t MMAKnockout.com).

“There’s just a different electricity when it comes to some of these guys,” Anik said while referencing the rise of Khamzat Chimaev, Raul Rosas Jr. and Nickal. “You parlay their fight style with the expectation and the pressure, and the fan intrigue, I just think Bo Nickal checks a lot of boxes. Like, for us, [the commentary team] when we get through our pay-per-view open and we have that exhale moment when we get to sit down and watch that first fight on pay-per-view with all of the masses around the world, that’s a very strategic position on the card. It’s a prime slot.”

Do you agree with Bo Nickal’s spot on the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 300 broadcast?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

