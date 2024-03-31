Jon Anik defends Bo Nickal getting UFC 300 main card spot: “He checks a lot of boxes”

Play-by-play ace Jon Anik is not opposed to Bo Nickal getting the main card rub for UFC 300.

The biggest MMA event of 2024 is upon us. On April 13, UFC 300 will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is stacked from the first preliminary fight all the way to the main event. In the main event, light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira will put his gold at stake against Jamahal Hill, who was never beaten for the gold but had to relinquish it due to an injury. Women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her title against Yan Xiaonan. We’ll also see Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the symbolic BMF Championship, and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

There is one main card fight that has taken some flak, and that’s Nickal vs. Cody Brundage. Anik isn’t one of those detractors.

