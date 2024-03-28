Conor McGregor rejects any sort of retirement talk ahead of UFC return: “It’s to the motherf*cking grave”

By Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is currently on the comeback trail, having not competed in nearly three years. Conor McGregor famously took time off after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, to heal, and also film Road House. However, with the remake of the 80s classic now released, the Irishman is hoping to return this summer.

As of now, there is no official date for Conor McGregor’s return to the cage. However, he’s been linked to a potential bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th. The two famously coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter last year, and they’re hoping to finally clash this summer.

Some have speculated that Conor McGregor could retire with a loss to the former Bellator champion. However, speaking with TNT Sports, the Irishman rejected any sort of idea that he could retire. McGregor even compared himself to the great Mike Tyson, who is continuing to fight well into his 50s.

The former two-weight UFC champion stated that he will retire when he’s in the ground. Now, that doesn’t mean that you should expect to see Conor McGregor fighting 20-year-old phenoms when he’s in his older years. However, fans should expect ‘The Notorious’ to stay in MMA for the long haul.

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor discusses potential retirement

“Look at Mike Tyson, he’s fighting Jake Paul now. He’s fighting again, he fought Roy Jones also.” Conor McGregor stated in the interview with TNT Sports. “So, you know there you go. That’s an older guy. When he was fighting Roy Jones Jr., something that really stuck out to me, Roy Jones is also an aged guy who had retired for so long. Why [retire]? Recalibrate your competition, there’s competitions [everywhere]. There’s a reason in jiu-jitsu tournaments there’s the veteran division.”

He continued, “I don’t feel like I could ever really call it a day until I’m laid out flat in a box,  going out into the ground. That’s when I’ll call it a day. Something that really struck me with Mike Tyson was, he was asked in an interview around the Roy Jones Jr. fight, ‘What do you think Cus D’Amoto would say to you after all these years? Why come back now?’. Tyson said, ‘What Cus would say to me is, what took you so long?’. That really hit me.”

“…I’m not going to be 40 and looking at the 19-year-old Wonderkid from wherever he’s from.” Conor McGregor concluded. “…If these people are similar age to me, and I have an audience interested which I do, who’s to say these fights won’t take place? You get me? It’s to the grave my man, it’s to the motherf*cking grave.”

What do you make of these comments about retirement? Do you believe Conor McGregor will ever retire?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

