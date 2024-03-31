Manon Fiorot calls for UFC title shot after clean sweep over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Manon Fiorot Wants UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Shot After Defeating Erin Blanchfield

During her post-fight interview with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Manon Fiorot called for a shot at 125-pound gold.

“I fought everybody in the category, I want a title now, that’s it,” Fiorot said through her coach.

Bisping mentioned that the current champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are opposing coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter,” and asked Fiorot if she’s willing to wait for a trilogy between those two. Manon answered with the following:

“I take the one or the other, everyone,” Fiorot said. “I’m ready no matter what. I want my title shot.”

Fiorot gave Blanchfield her props for being durable, but said nothing caught her off guard.

“She was tough, but I [wasn’t surprised]. I was ready. We didn’t go into wrestling, I didn’t take so much [damage]. So, I’m happy everything was well.”

Last year, Fiorot told reporters that she didn’t even feel the need to fight Blanchfield to get a title opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“To me, I clearly deserve the title shot,” Fiorot said. “I don’t see why I’d fight Erin. But if I have to, and I don’t have a choice, for sure it’s going to be an easy fight for me.”