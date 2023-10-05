Chael Sonnen talks Michael Chandler’s desire toward Conor McGregor fight: “Doesn’t look desperate”

By Zain Bando - October 5, 2023

Chael Sonnen let his opinions be known about the latest news regarding a potential bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Chael Sonnen

Though the fight has not been made official, Sonnen, a former UFC middleweight title challenger, said Chandler is taking the right approach despite it almost a year since UFC CEO Dana White initially announced the bout.

”If this dude comes back, meaning McGregor, Red Panty Night is gonna be yours,” Chael Sonnen said regarding Dana White’s possible thought process in a YouTube video posted Wednesday night. “I don’t know if he’s coming back, but if he does, he will come back with one offer for an opponent, and it’s you.”

Sonnen continued, saying Michael Chandler, who has previously competed for the UFC lightweight title and was a former Bellator champion, is leveraging himself to keep the fight afloat.

“It’s a situation where you look very desperate [for the fight],” Chael Sonnen said.

“Chandler doesn’t look desperate. But over a period of time, he for sure will. Right now, he looks hungry. He looks interested. He’s in the gym training, working hard, getting ready because he respects and knows he has got a challenge in front of him.”

As for Conor McGregor, he has won one fight since 2016 and has failed to regain contender-ship status at bantamweight and lightweight, coming up on the wrong end of back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

Chandler has not competed in nearly a year, losing to Dustin Poirier in a back-and-forth affair at UFC 281 before getting submitted via rear-naked-choke.

Despite not reaching its finalization stages, Chandler said the fight is moving forward to take place in 2024, which is a positive sign for interested combat sports observers.

Without a main event for UFC 300 at press time, it could be a target date once McGregor completes the USADA protocol.

What are your thoughts on Chael Sonnen’s comments? Let us know, Penn Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Michael Chandler

