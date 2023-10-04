Michael Chandler expects Conor McGregor fight to be on a “very historic card”

Michael Chandler has an idea of when he will finally fight Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor coached TUF against one another earlier this year, and the hope was they would fight before the end of 2023. However, the UFC have now announced the main events for the rest of the year, so when Chandler and McGregor will fight one another is uncertain, especially given the fact that the Irishman is still not in the USADA testing pool.

Although the fight hasn’t officially been booked, Michael Chandler still expects to fight Conor McGregor and has a hunch on when the fight will be.

“The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue, but the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor,” Michael Chandler said on The MMA Hour about his scrap with Conor McGregor. “There is no way Conor comes back and doesn’t fight me. If Conor doesn’t fight me, he’s probably not coming back and that’s out of my control. He’s coming back, he’s fighting me. Obviously, by deductive reasoning, by process of elimination, there is now a main event in December, there’s a main event in November. We are not, not going to be a main event, so that pushes us into 2024.

“I’m ready to fight in January, February, March, April, May, whenever. We’ll see,” Michael Chandler continued about his fight with Conor McGregor. “Obviously, it makes a lot of sense that there is a very historic card coming up with the UFC, I haven’t been told that is when it is going to be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that is when it is. If it is, I got more and more time to prepare. I have never had this much time to prepare for one certain guy, one certain opponent. So, me and my team are training here in Nashville, and also when I go down to Florida are going to put together a game plan to knock this dude out in the first round or two.”

Of course, the historic event that Michael Chandler is referring to is UFC 300. The event is expected to be in March or April of next year, and having Conor McGregor headline the event makes a lot of sense.

But, as of right now, there is no word on of McGregor will actually fight again, as he still needs to enter the USADA testing pool.