Michael Chandler expects Conor McGregor fight to be on a “very historic card”

By Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Michael Chandler has an idea of when he will finally fight Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler

Chandler and McGregor coached TUF against one another earlier this year, and the hope was they would fight before the end of 2023. However, the UFC have now announced the main events for the rest of the year, so when Chandler and McGregor will fight one another is uncertain, especially given the fact that the Irishman is still not in the USADA testing pool.

Although the fight hasn’t officially been booked, Michael Chandler still expects to fight Conor McGregor and has a hunch on when the fight will be.

“The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue, but the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor,” Michael Chandler said on The MMA Hour about his scrap with Conor McGregor. “There is no way Conor comes back and doesn’t fight me. If Conor doesn’t fight me, he’s probably not coming back and that’s out of my control. He’s coming back, he’s fighting me. Obviously, by deductive reasoning, by process of elimination, there is now a main event in December, there’s a main event in November. We are not, not going to be a main event, so that pushes us into 2024.

RELATED: Conor McGregor still hopeful for December return.

“I’m ready to fight in January, February, March, April, May, whenever. We’ll see,” Michael Chandler continued about his fight with Conor McGregor. “Obviously, it makes a lot of sense that there is a very historic card coming up with the UFC, I haven’t been told that is when it is going to be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that is when it is. If it is, I got more and more time to prepare. I have never had this much time to prepare for one certain guy, one certain opponent. So, me and my team are training here in Nashville, and also when I go down to Florida are going to put together a game plan to knock this dude out in the first round or two.”

Of course, the historic event that Michael Chandler is referring to is UFC 300. The event is expected to be in March or April of next year, and having Conor McGregor headline the event makes a lot of sense.

But, as of right now, there is no word on of McGregor will actually fight again, as he still needs to enter the USADA testing pool.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Tyson Fury, Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts after Tyson Fury books quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk: “It is so disrespectful!”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023
Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson shares the “one part that hurts” about his current six-fight losing skid

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Tony Ferguson is sharing the ‘one part that hurts’ about his current six-fight losing skid.

Frank Mir
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Frank Mir and Quinton Jackson discuss the demise of PRIDE FC: “Everybody over there was doing meth”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Former UFC champions Frank Mir and Quinton Jackson are discussing the demise of PRIDE FC.

Paddy Pimblett
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Colby Covington
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev wants Colby Covington next to test his wrestling against his: "He's a good fighter"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Islam Makhachev will be rooting for Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards in December.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter reveals Tyson Fury will "make a lot more than 100 million" for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury revealed the shocking payday ‘The Gypsy King’ will get for his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero
UFC

Yoel Romero believes Israel Adesanya was "scared" against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Yoel Romero thinks Israel Adesanya fought scared against Sean Strickland.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso reveals surgery on broken hand, teases Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: "I will be mega ready"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is healing in preparation for a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko.