Colby Covington unloads on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments: “You married trailer trash, yeah”

Colby Covington is unloading on UFC veteran Matt Brown for his recent comments.

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown believes Colby Covington’s career in MMA may be over should he lose to Leon Edwards in their upcoming bout.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event is a welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and challenger Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Matt Brown (24-19 MMA), speaking on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer‘, has weighed in on the upcoming fight and Colby Covington saying:

“I have a hard time believing he’s (Colby Covington) going to continue fighting if he loses this fight, to be honest. He just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy to me.”

Continuing ‘The Immortal’ said:

“He hasn’t fought for two years. He’s not built like me, where I love fighting, and if I lost 10 in a row, I’d still want to fight. He’s the kind of guy where I think he’s in there to get paid, get his money, stir up as much s**t as he can and get out. Nothing against that. I’m not saying that’s a wrong way to do it. Had I operated in that fashion, maybe I’d be living in a bigger home right now. It is what it is, but (this is his third title shot), and he hasn’t fought for two years.”

Well, those comments did not go unnoticed by ‘Chaos’ who spoke with ‘Submission Radio‘ with a direct response for Mr. Brown:

“Matt Brown or whatever his name is, you know, he’d be in a nicer house and have more money in the bank if he didn’t spend it all on drugs. Matt, don’t hate me, hate the fact that you live in trailer trash and it’s the man in the mirror. I made good decisions in my life. I’m at this point in my career because I had discipline, self-control. Something you know nothing about, because you’re a drug addict. So, don’t be mad that I have all this money, I’ve done all these great things. You live in a trailer, yeah. You married trailer trash, yeah. I’m married to the game, motherf**ker.”

While patting himself on the back, Covington did a fine job of dissing Brown.

What is your take on UFC 296? Do you believe Colby Covington will be able to defeat Leon Edwards and claim the title?

