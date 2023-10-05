Conor McGregor insinuates he is back in the USADA testing pool: “Submitted my stuff to Novitzky”

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has insinuated that he’s back in the USADA testing pool ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor

For quite some time now, fans have been waiting for some kind of announcement regarding Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. It’s been over two years since we’ve seen him in action, with many believing 2023 was going to be the year that sparked his comeback. Instead, while he has been training, the Irishman hasn’t been able to get a fight booked – to the frustration of many.

The expectation when he does return is that he’ll take on Michael Chandler. The American sensation recently teased that he’d face off with Conor on a major card, with some believing he was hinting at UFC 300 next year.

Now, it appears as if McGregor has confirmed he’s back in the USADA testing pool.

McGregor teases return

“Find my targets. Hit them. F*** the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick @grozdevnikolay. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling. See you soon you little light work bitch.”

With McGregor needing to be in the pool for six months in order to be eligible to compete, that should line him up nicely for an April return – which is the rumored timeline for UFC 300.

Above all of the noise and confusion, the majority of fight fans just want to see him get back in the cage. Hopefully, this is the first step on the road to making that happen.

Are you excited to hear Conor McGregor suggest that he is back in the USADA testing pool? Do you believe he will face Michael Chandler at UFC 300? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

