Conor McGregor insinuates he is back in the USADA testing pool: “Submitted my stuff to Novitzky”

UFC star Conor McGregor has insinuated that he’s back in the USADA testing pool ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

For quite some time now, fans have been waiting for some kind of announcement regarding Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. It’s been over two years since we’ve seen him in action, with many believing 2023 was going to be the year that sparked his comeback. Instead, while he has been training, the Irishman hasn’t been able to get a fight booked – to the frustration of many.

The expectation when he does return is that he’ll take on Michael Chandler. The American sensation recently teased that he’d face off with Conor on a major card, with some believing he was hinting at UFC 300 next year.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER EXPECTS CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT TO BE ON A “VERY HISTORIC CARD”

Now, it appears as if McGregor has confirmed he’s back in the USADA testing pool.