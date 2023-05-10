search

Chael Sonnen alleges Mike Perry was supposed to face off with Donald Cerrone and not Conor McGregor at BKFC 41: “He overlooked Cowboy”

By Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2023

According to Chael Sonnen, the ending of BKFC 41 almost looked very different.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor

The card went down late last month from Colorado and was the promotion’s biggest card to date. The main event featured former UFC stars Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold going head-to-head. Meanwhile, Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez clashed in the co-feature, in a fight for the ages.

In the headliner, ‘Platinum’ scored a second-round stoppage victory over the former UFC middleweight champion. Following the win, Perry welcomed Conor McGregor into the BKFC ring. ‘The Notorious’ was at the event as a guest, but had no problem taking to the ring for an impromptu faceoff.

However, if Chael Sonnen is to be believed, BKFC 41 was originally supposed to feature Donald Cerrone in Conor McGregor’s role. ‘The Bad Guy’ discussed the change of plans in a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Sonnen, who worked the broadcast, stated that ‘Cowboy’ was supposed to get in the ring for a faceoff.

However, when McGregor arrived, there was a quick change of plans. For his part, Sonnen didn’t even believe the Irishman was going to show up until he did.

Conor McGregor BKFC 41

(via Phil Lambert/BKFC)

Chael Sonnen reveals Donald Cerrone was slated for BKFC 41 

“We were supposed to go off the air with Cowboy Cerrone having a faceoff with Mike Perry,” Chael Sonnen stated on The MMA Hour. “That is what the script said, and Cowboy with his kids and his lovely wife were all there in attendance. So, I believed it. I was then told Conor McGregor was going to show up… I said, ‘He’s not’… He’s not coming.”

He continued, “…Perry was supposed to call for Cowboy like the show sheet said. He overlooked Cowboy, he thought there would be enough time. He thought there would be enough time for Conor McGregor to get out of the ring and for Cowboy to get in the ring. They didn’t have enough time, eventually, they faded to black. Cowboy was red hot.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Donald Cerrone in BKFC? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation! 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor Donald Cowboy Cerrone Mike Perry

