Conor McGregor squares off with Mike Perry after BKFC 41 main event (Video)

By Christopher Taylor - April 29, 2023
Former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor squared off with Mike Perry following the conclusion of tonight’s BKFC 41 main event.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 3-0 BKFC) took on former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 0-1 BKFC) in tonight’s highly anticipated event headliner.

‘Platinum’ was returning to action for the first time since defeating Michael Page last August at BKFC London. Perry had gone a perfect 2-0 to start his Bare Knuckle Boxing career and was confident that the former UFC middleweight champion would be his next victim in the sport.

Meanwhile, Luke Rockhold was making his BKFC debut this evening. ‘Rocky’ had last seen competition at UFC 278, where he lost a decision to Paulo Costa in his final Octagon appearance.

Conor McGregor was seen in the crowd prior to tonight’s main event, and appeared to be having himself quite a good time…

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs. Rockhold’ main event did not result in the jaw dropping finish most fight fans were hoping for. After a wild opening round, which saw both Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold gets wobbled, the fight ended abruptly in round number two. Rockhold was seen talking to the referee and appeared to say something was wrong, like he had suffered an injury. Big Dan stepped in and waved off the bout, much to the confusion of everyone, even Perry.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Mike Perry def. Luke Rockhold via TKO in Round 2

Following the anticlimactic conclusion to tonight’s headliner, Perry decided to callout Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) proceeded to enter the ring and after squaring off with ‘Platinum’ shared the following words for the fans in the audience and watching at home around the world.

“It’s an incredible setup here. Incredible match making. Incredible story telling. Oh, you had to come here. I flew straight away; I was not going to miss this. And it did not disappoint. All these fighters who step in here are warriors and all have my respect. And I am into this game, yeah. We be into this, yeah. We’ve already got the belt. How am I just showing up here and I’ve already got the belt? Come get it baby! Come get the strap baby!”

Were you suprised to see Conor McGregor attend and help promote Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship this evening in Denver? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

