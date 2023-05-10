search

Betr media member apologizes to Nate Diaz for press conference question, still takes aim at Nick Diaz: “The contract’s been sent”

By Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Derrick from Betr media – the company Jake Paul owns – has apologized for his question at yesterday’s press conference.

On Tuesday, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held a press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match on August 5. During the press conference, Derrick told Diaz he sucks and that he wanted to box his brother Nick – which caused quite the backlash on social media.

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’m trying to get on the undercard,” the media member stated. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he’s anything like you I’d beat his f*cking a*s.”

“Brother you just going to walk around the street saying that s*it?,” Nate Diaz fired back. “You know all my homeboys can see you right now? That was stupid. What’s your name? Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s.”

“He works for my company,” Jake Paul stated. “I’ll fire him later, I’m sorry about that Nate.”

Now, a day after what he said, Betr media issued a release that Derrick apologized to Nate Diaz for his comment. Yet, the apology was half-hearted as he still took aim at Nick Diaz.

“Alright, I’d like to apologize for the question that I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I wouldn’t especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul. And I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me. But, if you do, I definitely deserve it. Having said all of this, Nick Diaz, the contract’s been sent. And Drake, I see you f*****g calling me out on your Instagram story saying I’m what’s wrong with this generation. Well, if you got a f*****g problem, then see me in the goddamn ring, Drizzy,” Derrick said in his apology.

Although Derrick called out Nick Diaz, it seems highly unlikely that a boxing match between the two will ever happen. Diaz is still under contract with the UFC and would likely scoff at the idea of boxing one of Paul’s media members.

What do you make of Derrick’s apology to Nate Diaz?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

