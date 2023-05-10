Betr media member apologizes to Nate Diaz for press conference question, still takes aim at Nick Diaz: “The contract’s been sent”

Derrick from Betr media – the company Jake Paul owns – has apologized for his question at yesterday’s press conference.

On Tuesday, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz held a press conference to promote their upcoming boxing match on August 5. During the press conference, Derrick told Diaz he sucks and that he wanted to box his brother Nick – which caused quite the backlash on social media.

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’m trying to get on the undercard,” the media member stated. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick? If he’s anything like you I’d beat his f*cking a*s.”

“Brother you just going to walk around the street saying that s*it?,” Nate Diaz fired back. “You know all my homeboys can see you right now? That was stupid. What’s your name? Hey Derek from Betr Media, stupid a*s.”

“He works for my company,” Jake Paul stated. “I’ll fire him later, I’m sorry about that Nate.”

Now, a day after what he said, Betr media issued a release that Derrick apologized to Nate Diaz for his comment. Yet, the apology was half-hearted as he still took aim at Nick Diaz.

“Alright, I’d like to apologize for the question that I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I wouldn’t especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul. And I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me. But, if you do, I definitely deserve it. Having said all of this, Nick Diaz, the contract’s been sent. And Drake, I see you f*****g calling me out on your Instagram story saying I’m what’s wrong with this generation. Well, if you got a f*****g problem, then see me in the goddamn ring, Drizzy,” Derrick said in his apology.

Although Derrick called out Nick Diaz, it seems highly unlikely that a boxing match between the two will ever happen. Diaz is still under contract with the UFC and would likely scoff at the idea of boxing one of Paul’s media members.

