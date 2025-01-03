Jeremy Stephens gives Eddie Alvarez stern warning ahead of BKFC: KnuckleMania 5

By Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025

Jeremy Stephens has a stern warning for Eddie Alvarez ahead of their clash at BKFC: KnuckleMania 5.

Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens

Both Stephens and Alvarez have been known for their exciting fighting styles throughout their careers. The two have not only had success inside the Octagon, as they’ve also made a splash under bare-knuckle boxing rules. Alvarez had a memorable five-round war with Chad Mendes, which he won via split decision back in April 2023. He’d end up being outgunned by Mike Perry later that year, falling short via TKO.

As for Stephens. he’s 2-0 under the BKFC banner with wins over Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor.

RELATED: EDDIE ALVAREZ VS. JEREMY STEPHENS ANNOUNCED FOR BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA ON JANUARY 25TH

Jeremy Stephens Sends Clear Message to Eddie Alvarez Ahead of Fight Night

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Jeremy Stephens reflected on his fierce faceoff with Eddie Alvarez to hype up their KnuckleMania 5 showdown.

“To his face I didn’t say anything but facts,” Stephens told MMA Junkie. “He got his face caved in. Not lying about that. You look like you haven’t really been training at all. Even if you are, like that day I could’ve beat his ass. Right now he could walk into my back yard and I would f*ck you up. I know I’m going to win.

“I hit hard. I hit often. My hands are better than Mike Perry’s. Believe me. I have a lot of ferocious skill and intent. I may not hit as hard or have that weight behind it, but I hit hard. I hit often. I hit very sharply. I’m very psychotically skilled to set that up.”

Some are wondering if Alvarez and Stephens have enough in the tank to make this a memorable clash rather than a disappointing one-sided affair. Stephens has been looking sharp under the BKFC banner, while Alvarez insists he’s still got some juice left.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Eddie Alvarez Jeremy Stephens

Related

Conor McGregor David Feldman

BKFC owner David Feldman reacts to Conor McGregor's scathing rant on DAZN following mishap

Fernando Quiles - January 3, 2025
Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls for BKFC showdown with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

BKFC icon Mike Perry has called for a potential showdown with Robbie Lawler for his proposed return to the ring.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
BKFC

Alexander Gustafsson will "most likely accept" deal for BKFC fight with fellow MMA veteran

BJ Penn Staff - December 13, 2024

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t done yet. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger recently signed with upstart MMA promotion Global Fight League (GFL), and is reportedly close to inking a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

BKFC

BKFC fighter scores incredible 2-second knockout victory

Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024
Bryce Hall, Kimbo Slice Jr.
Kimbo Slice

TikToker Bryce Hall set to return at BKFC KnuckleMania V against Kimbo Slice Jr.

Josh Evanoff - December 3, 2024

TikTok star Bryce Hall will be returning to BKFC early next year to face Kimbo Slice Jr.

Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens announced for BKFC KnuckleMania on January 25th

Josh Evanoff - November 19, 2024

Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will meet at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 early next year.

Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Mike Perry fires shots at BKFC amid issues with Conor McGregor: 'You all ain’t showing me no love'

Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

Mike Perry has gone off on BKFC over his spat with Conor McGregor.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry issues apology to police officers after drunk driving arrest

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Mike Perry has issued an apology after he was arrested for drunk driving in Florida.