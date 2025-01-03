Jeremy Stephens gives Eddie Alvarez stern warning ahead of BKFC: KnuckleMania 5

Jeremy Stephens has a stern warning for Eddie Alvarez ahead of their clash at BKFC: KnuckleMania 5. Both Stephens and Alvarez have been known for their exciting fighting styles throughout their careers. The two have not only had success inside the Octagon, as they’ve also made a splash under bare-knuckle boxing rules. Alvarez had a memorable five-round war with Chad Mendes, which he won via split decision back in April 2023. He’d end up being outgunned by Mike Perry later that year, falling short via TKO. As for Stephens. he’s 2-0 under the BKFC banner with wins over Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor. RELATED: EDDIE ALVAREZ VS. JEREMY STEPHENS ANNOUNCED FOR BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA ON JANUARY 25TH

Jeremy Stephens Sends Clear Message to Eddie Alvarez Ahead of Fight Night

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Jeremy Stephens reflected on his fierce faceoff with Eddie Alvarez to hype up their KnuckleMania 5 showdown.

F-bombs start flying in HEATED face off between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens (audio is delayed a few seconds) #KnuckleMania5 #BKFC pic.twitter.com/6vX92CdW0L — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 3, 2024

“To his face I didn’t say anything but facts,” Stephens told MMA Junkie. “He got his face caved in. Not lying about that. You look like you haven’t really been training at all. Even if you are, like that day I could’ve beat his ass. Right now he could walk into my back yard and I would f*ck you up. I know I’m going to win.

“I hit hard. I hit often. My hands are better than Mike Perry’s. Believe me. I have a lot of ferocious skill and intent. I may not hit as hard or have that weight behind it, but I hit hard. I hit often. I hit very sharply. I’m very psychotically skilled to set that up.”

Some are wondering if Alvarez and Stephens have enough in the tank to make this a memorable clash rather than a disappointing one-sided affair. Stephens has been looking sharp under the BKFC banner, while Alvarez insists he’s still got some juice left.