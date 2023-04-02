Conor McGregor responds to backlash from Jose Aldo callout: “Me and who the f**k is that guy should box”

Conor McGregor has responded to the fiery backlash he received from Jose Aldo over a callout.

Aldo was in action this weekend, taking on Jeremy Stephens at Gamebred Boxing 4. The bout ended in a majority draw, which drew the ire of Aldo. The Brazilian legend wasn’t interested in hearing about a challenge issued by McGregor on Twitter during the event for a boxing match. Here’s what Jose Aldo told media members during the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Conor (has a) big mouth,” Aldo told reporters in response to McGregor’s tweet. “He always talks a lot of sh*t. He has a scheduled fight. … Conor, shut your f*cking mouth. We were supposed to fight before in the UFC. You run, and now you still talk sh*t.”

McGregor caught wind of Aldo’s comments and responded on social media.

“Well ok then ahaha whatever lad I was only trying to be nice. Who pissed in your Açaí?

The “Notorious” one then turned his attention to Stephens, but he didn’t call him out by name.

“Me and who the fuck is that guy should box.”

McGregor’s jab at Stephens references the infamous 2016 press conference for UFC 205. Stephens proclaimed that he was the man at featherweight that could’ve given McGregor problems due to his punching power. Stephens said that when McGregor finishes fights, he TKO’s his opponents, whereas he knocks them out cold. McGregor responded by simply asking, “Who the fuck is that guy?”

McGregor and Stephens never mixed it up inside the Octagon, but McGregor has long expressed interest in boxing again. Now that Stephens is free to dabble in the world of boxing, one might wonder if a bout between the two is feasible. While McGregor has a lot of pull when it comes to his business dealings, he’s still under UFC contract.