Jose Aldo responds to callout from Conor McGregor: “You run and now you still talk shit?”

Jose Aldo was not in the mood when asked about Conor McGregor’s suggestion for a boxing match with him.

Aldo was in action this weekend, taking on familiar foe Jeremy Stephens in a boxing match. The bout was featured on the main card of Gamebred Boxing 4. The bout went six rounds and ended in a majority draw. Aldo made it clear that he was not happy with the decision.

McGregor took to his Twitter account to suggest a boxing match with Aldo. The 2023 UFC Hall of Fame inductee spoke to reporters during the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference. When made aware of McGregor’s callout, Aldo had a surprisingly aggressive response (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Conor (has a) big mouth,” Aldo told reporters in response to McGregor’s tweet. “He always talks a lot of sh*t. He has a scheduled fight. … Conor, shut your f*cking mouth. We were supposed to fight before in the UFC. You run, and now you still talk sh*t.”

While Aldo and McGregor were bitter rivals going into their late 2015 UFC Featherweight Championship bout, the two have since shown mutual respect, which is what makes Aldo’s recent comments surprising. Frustration from the result of his bout with Stephens also may have played a role in Aldo’s response.

Last year, Aldo appeared on “Connect Cast” and spoke highly of McGregor.

“He’s a good person because he does understand the other side,” Aldo said. “He understands the other person. But he’s a guy with a vision.”

McGregor also congratulated Aldo on a stellar career after the Brazilian legend retired from pro MMA competition.

“Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run.”

Time will tell if this was ultimately Aldo mistaking McGregor’s challenge as trash talk or if something has gone south between the two in recent months. For now, it seems like the bitterness is back on at least one side.