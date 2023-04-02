Gamebred Boxing 4 winner Markus Perez claims Jake Paul never paid him for sparring session because “I kicked his butt”

Markus Perez claims Jake Paul stiffed him on pay.

Perez appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “Trocação Franca” and he made quite the claim on why Jake Paul never paid him for their time sparring.

“I beat him up in the gym, sparring him for free because this bum never paid me,” Perez told MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. “[$300] is nothing, but he’s a millionaire, making $27 million out there, and can’t pay $300 for a guy just because I kicked his butt in sparring?”

Perez went on to share why he believes Paul’s other sparring partners have stuck by his side.

“I think that’s because others were cool,” Perez said. “Raush told me they went alright. Not with me. My [session] ended in a fight. His cornermen wanted to enter the ring and get me. He started trying to punch the back of my head because I started taunting him, and he got mad. He’s not used to this. I started showboating, keeping my hands low. I dropped him with a body punch and he got mad, so I punched him in the nose and drew blood. He got desperate.”

Markus Perez Not Impressed By Jake Paul

Perez went on to say that he was never impressed by Paul’s resume before the social media star was handed his first pro boxing loss against Tommy Fury.

“He fought two grapplers, guys that can’t throw a jab,” Perez said of Paul’s career. “Anderson Silva is a MMA striker but he’s already old for MMA, he got hit too many times in the head. You see clearly that they went in there [more] for the money than for the actual win.

“In my opinion, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley were like, ‘I’ll make good money.’ If they were like, ‘I’ll beat this YouTuber that thinks this is a joke,’ [they would win].”

Markus Perez recently competed in a boxing match on the Gamebred Boxing 4 card. Perez defeated longtime MMA veteran Joe Riggs via third-round TKO. Perez is now 1-0 in his pro boxing career.