Jeremy Stephens fires back at Conor McGregor: “Your brittle bones ready to throw heat?”

Jeremy Stephens has responded to Conor McGregor suggesting that the two of them trade leather inside the boxing ring.

Stephens and 2023 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo went one-on-one on the Gamebred Boxing 4 card. The bout lasted through all six rounds and the judges scored this one as a majority draw. During the event, McGregor took to his Twitter account to respectfully call Aldo out for a boxing match. Aldo had none of it, as he blasted McGregor when speaking to reporters at the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference.

After addressing Aldo’s hostility, he then turned his attention to Stephens, even hurling a diss referencing their infamous verbal exchange in a 2016 press conference.

“Me and who the fuck is that guy should box.”

Jeremy Stephens Responds To Conor McGregor

It didn’t take long for “Lil Heathen” to respond, and he seems up for the challenge.

@TheNotoriousMMA your brittle bones ready to throw heat? Name the place and time, u can have the steroids because I know u got wobbly legs in the late rounds 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vLSQoX7y0O — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) April 2, 2023

McGregor has also dabbled in the “sweet science.” Back in 2017, he had a pro boxing match with International Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather. The “Notorious” one was defeated by Mayweather via 10th-round TKO.

While Stephens is free to box, McGregor remains under UFC contract. Since the Mayweather-McGregor fight, UFC President Dana White has said he has no interest in booking one of his fighters for a boxing match again. White cited issues dealing with other promotions and networks, as well as not understanding the need for his fighters to enter the world of boxing when that’s not their main discipline.

With that said, if anyone can pull it off again, it would be McGregor, who has been given plenty of leeway when it comes to his business dealings with UFC.