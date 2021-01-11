Tito Ortiz reflects on last fight, says he’s “getting ready to go again”

Tito Ortiz currently has his hands full with his duties as the Mayor Pro Tem of Huntington Beach, California, but he still intends to fight again.

Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, last fought in December, 2019, when he submitted former pro wrestler Alberto Del Rio under the Combate Americas banner.

Speaking on Twitter recently, Ortiz looked back on that win over Del Rio, and claimed that he’s “getting ready to go again.”

A year goes by fast. Getting ready to go again. https://t.co/0c0faDxG4P — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) January 9, 2021

With his win over Del Rio, Ortiz moved onto a three-fight win-streak, having also recently knocked out Chuck Liddell under the Golden Boy MMA banner, and submitted Chael Sonnen in the final fight of a brief stint in the Bellator cage. The former UFC champ’s last loss occurred in 2015, when he was submitted by Liam McGeary in a failed bid for the Bellator light heavyweight title.

On the heels of his recent wins, Ortiz, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter, made the decision to enter the political arena. He was ultimately elected onto Huntington Beach City Council, and is now serving as the city’s Mayor Pro Tem. Unfortunately, his transition into politics has been anything but seamless, as he’s found himself in hot water for peddling conspiracy theories, refusing to wear a mask in public places, and for engaging in a heated confrontation with a constituent at a holiday food drive.

While Ortiz has been anything but successful as a politician, and is receiving plenty of blowback from his constituents, he doesn’t seem to be deterred.

“I refused to be victimized,” Ortiz wrote on Instagram recently. “I stand by my beliefs, morals and will not capitulate from them. I have been a fighter my whole life and will not stop now. Hard work, dedication and just doing the honest things in life.”

Do you think Tito Ortiz will fight in 2021? If so, who would you like to see him fight?