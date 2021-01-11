Dustin Poirier plans to fight “eight more times” before considering retirement

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier plans to compete at least eight more times before giving retirement too much thought.

Poirier, who currently holds the No. 2 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings, is gearing up for a fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor, which will headline the UFC 257 card on January 23.

During a recent appearance on This Past Weekend with comedian Theo Von, Poirier was asked how much longer he intends to continue fighting for. In response, he revealed that he recently signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC, and that he intends to complete those eight bouts before he makes any decisions about his fighting future.

“I just signed an eight-fight contract with the UFC,” Poirier said (via Report Door). “My plan is to fight eight more times. You know, I want to finish this contract I’m on, fight eight more times. Then we’ll see where we’re at there. But I’m not looking past that or before that. I’m going to fight eight more times.”

UFC 257 will mark the second meeting between Poirier and McGregor. McGregor won the pair’s first encounter, a 2014 featherweight fight, by first-round knockout.

Despite the outcome of that first meeting, Poirier says he’s not motivated by vengeance heading into the rematch.

“This isn’t about payback,” Poirier said. “This isn’t a revenge fight for me. Of course those things are great. I go out there and beat him, those are all part of this storyline, [they’re] things I’m going to think about and be happy with, but that’s not the driving force of each day.

“I’m driven by the main goal: becoming the world champion, being the best,” Poirier added. “I know that a win over a guy like this, at this point of our careers, it etches my name in the history books—on its own page.

“I’m in the books. I’m in the honorable mentions right now,” Poirier continued. “I’m trying get my own numbered page. I think a win over this guy does that and cements me as a legitimate combat sports professional in a time that’s full of great athletes: Conor, Khabib [Nurmagomedov].

“It’s so much history involved in this fight. The full circle, fighting him again now, becoming the interim champ, switching weight classes. [There’s] so much going into this that I know what a win does not only for me and for my legacy, but for my family, their future financially. I know what comes with a win, and I’m ready to bear that weight at this point in my career.”

What do you think Dustin Poirier will accomplish before he inevitably hangs up the gloves?