Andre Fili issues statement following UFC London loss against Nathaniel Wood

Andre Fili Disagrees With UFC London Decision

After the fight, Fili took to his Instagram account to issue a brief statement on his loss against Wood.

“I thought I won,” Fili said. “Judges didn’t. Fuck’ em. Colonizers can never keep a Polynesian boy down. Congrats to my opponent- fun fight. Onward & upward. Outcasts & underdogs. O&U forever. I love you all.”

This isn’t the first time Fili has disagreed with a decision loss. Back in 2018, he dropped a split decision against Michael Johnson. While Fili was complimentary of Wood, it was a completely different story when he addressed the loss to Johnson.

“I WON that fight,” a fired up Andre Fili implored. “Plain and simple. My preparation was perfect and my performance was superior. The universe provides challenges and rewards us for the way we react to and navigate through them. All I’m going to keep focusing on is what I can control. I’m hungrier than ever and I’ll be back better than ever. Thank you to everyone who has my back, I love ya’ll. With that said, [Michael Johnson] you hit like a b*tch and you act like a b*tch. Nebraska state athletic commission can **** my giant Samoan ****.”

With the recent defeat, “Touchy” Fili’s pro MMA record falls to 22-10, 1 NC. Fili has gone 2-4, 1 NC in his last seven outings. While this was a bitter pill to swallow for Andre Fili, Nathaniel Wood now finds himself on a three-fight winning streak. In that span, Wood has defeated Fili, Charles Jourdain, and Charles Rosa.