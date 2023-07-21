Colby Covington unloads on “unreliable” Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295: “He could beat his wife again, end up in jail”

By Harry Kettle - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington has taken a shot at Jon Jones ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 295 in November.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington, UFC

It’s safe to say that Colby Covington is a controversial character. The man known as ‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon for over a year, dating back to his win over Jorge Masvidal. Despite that, the expectation is that he will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship later this year.

In terms of a date, UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in November has been rumored. In the main event of that card, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

However, in the eyes of Covington, it may not be the best idea to put your trust in someone like Jones.

Covington goes after Jones

“This fight [Covington vs Edwards] needs to go to Madison Square Garden. We all know why. Jon Jones is unreliable. Come on, let’s be honest. The guy could fail his steroid test. He could beat his wife again, end up in jail. He could do all these different things. Wasn’t he the first guy that ever got a whole entire event cancelled for him?”

Covington and Jones don’t like each other, and that much is obvious. Colby likes to talk a lot of trash, and ‘Bones’ has a complex past that fans and fighters like to bring up quite often. Either way, though, the majority of us just want to see the UFC 295 card be as strong as it possibly can be.

Do you believe Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will actually happen at UFC 295? Will we also see Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

