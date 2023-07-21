Colby Covington unloads on “unreliable” Jon Jones ahead of UFC 295: “He could beat his wife again, end up in jail”

Colby Covington has taken a shot at Jon Jones ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 295 in November.

It’s safe to say that Colby Covington is a controversial character. The man known as ‘Chaos’ hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon for over a year, dating back to his win over Jorge Masvidal. Despite that, the expectation is that he will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship later this year.

In terms of a date, UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden in November has been rumored. In the main event of that card, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

However, in the eyes of Covington, it may not be the best idea to put your trust in someone like Jones.