Jon Anik hits back at critics of UFC 304 commentary during Belal Muhammad’s win

By Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik vehemently denies any favoritism during Belal Muhammad’s title win in Manchester last month.

Jon Anik, Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards

Muhammad defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 304. His ongoing 11-fight unbeaten streak was capped off by a largely-dominant win over the incumbent Edwards in a rematch of their 2021 clash.

After the event, many fight fans took to social media to question Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Michael Bisping’s commentary. Anik, in particular, was questioned for perceived bias due to his relationship with Muhammad outside of the Octagon.

Jon’s brother, Jason, hosts a podcast entitled Remember The Show with Muhammad. Despite their close friendship, Anik says he treated UFC 304 like an average pay-per-view showcase.

Jon Anik responds to perceived Belal Muhammad favoritism

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Anik reacted to critics of his UFC 304 commentary.

“I have interpersonal relationships on both sides of this,” Anik said. “I actually go further back with Leon than I do with Belal. Tim Simpson, [Leon’s] manager, is a good friend of mine, and historically, for me, the call that has, I think, helped my career the most was something that relates to Leon Edwards. If you listen to the Anik & Florian Podcast, our show open ends with Leon Edwards saying, ‘Head shot, dead,’ right? So there’s a lot of connective tissue and interpersonal stuff for me on both sides of all of these fights…

“But yeah, I felt like the call was down the line,” Anik continued. “Now, you can imagine all the different things that commentators hear from fans and fighters and coaches and bosses over the years. But I sleep well at night, I stand by that call, and I stand by Belal Muhammad as a friend. When we launched his podcast with my twin brother, four or five years ago, whatever it was, he had 18,000 Instagram followers, he was unranked. We believed in him in terms of him having a social media presence, and that he could maybe become a contender, if not championship athlete. And you know what? We bet on the right f*cking guy.” (h/t MMA Fighting/Mike Heck)

Anik made his UFC play-by-play debut in 2012. He’s arguably the greatest UFC broadcaster of all time and signed a new deal with the promotion in 2022.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jon Anik UFC

Related

Lebron James and Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams LeBron James after winning gold at 2024 Paris Olympics: "It's disgusting!'

Josh Evanoff - August 12, 2024
Urijah Faber
Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber done with MMA, but interested in potential BKFC fight or boxing match: "I love competing"

Josh Evanoff - August 12, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Urijah Faber is done with MMA, but he’s not done with competing.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

VIDEO | Belal Muhammad gets a huge entourage in Chicago after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is thoroughly enjoying the perks of becoming a world titleholder after his triumphant victory.

Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker shares prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2024

Robert Whittaker believes the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 is truly 50-50.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev blames "Dirty politics" for Russia's ban from the 2024 Olympic Games

Curtis Calhoun - August 12, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev feels the International Olympic Committee’s ban of Russia from the 2024 Olympic Games was brutally unjust.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305

Israel Adesanya slams 'privileged' Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305: “He’ll never understand”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Coach wants to see Sean Strickland fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “We can fight by November or December”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

The coach of Sean Strickland wants to see his pupil fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick is "optimistic" that there's a chance Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones could happen

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick believes there’s still a chance that he could go on to battle Jon Jones.

Muhammad Mokaev
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.