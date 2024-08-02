Dustin Poirier responds after Colby Covington claims he walked out of recent restaurant run-in in Florida

By Susan Cox - August 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier is responding after Colby Covington claimed he walked out of a recent restaurant run-in in Florida.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier

Covington (17-4 MMA) and Poirier (30-9 MMA) have a history together as they both used to train at American Top Team.

Chaos‘ left ATT in 2020 after training at the gym for nine years. The 36-year-old now resides out of the MMA Masters gym in Miami, Florida.

It was Colby Covington who spoke with ‘Submission Radio’ about the so-called run-in he had with Dustin Poirier a few months ago:

“I crossed paths with him about three months ago at NYY Steakhouse in Coconut Creek casino. I looked at him eye-to-eye and I said, ‘What’s up, b*tch? It’s on-site? Say something. Do something,’ and he just walked out of the restaurant because he knows (what would happen).”

Continuing, Covington shared:

“You can talk big to the media, you can talk big in front of a camera, but when you’re in front of someone’s face and you feel their energy and you know what they’re capable of, that’s when it’s a different story. Now you can’t run your mouth, now you can’t do anything. If you wanted to do something, he could have done something. I stood up, I looked him right in the eyes and he walked right out of the restaurant like a good little bitch.”

Well, Dustin Poirier is looking to set the record straight, speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘ he responded to Colby Covington’s commentary saying:

“The dude is such a liar. I’m not even gonna give him the air time. It’s a lie.”

Continuing, ‘The Diamond’ clarified:

“We ran into each other, yeah, that’s true. The way he said it went down, is completely not true. He wants you to talk about him.”

Covington and Poirier have never actually fought in the Octagon, but their dislike for each other is evident.

Do you believe, as Dustin Poirier says, that Colby Covington is just looking once again for ‘air time’ to keep relevant?

Colby Covington Dustin Poirier UFC

