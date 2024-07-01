Superlek sees “room for improvement” following ONE Friday Fights 68 win

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 1, 2024

Despite a victory over a tough opponent at ONE Friday Fights 68 on Friday, June 28, Superlek Kiatmoo9 chooses not to rest on his laurels.

Superlek Kiatmoo9

In his most recent outing, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion claimed a hard-fought unanimous decision win over compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a three-round Muay Thai bout.

From the opening bell, both men displayed exceptional striking skills, exchanging a barrage of powerful kicks. But as the battle progressed, Superlek gained momentum with solid knees and sharp elbow strikes, gradually asserting control.

However, Kongthoranee showed resilience, holding his ground in the final round and making Superlek work for every advantage.

“The Kicking Machine” may have had the last laugh, but he’s far from pleased with his performance.

“I’m happy to get the victory, of course. But I’m not 100 percent satisfied with my performance, and I see a lot of room for improvement. I will continue to improve myself,” he said.

Reflecting on the matchup, Superlek acknowledged Kongthoranee’s toughness, noting that his opponent brought out the best in him.

“I have known Kongthoranee for a long time, I’ve known him since we were fighting in five-round Muay Thai fights. He’s not an easy fighter, he’s a very good fighter. And I think today he did really well. He has exceeded my expectations,” Superlek said.

Superlek happy to build momentum heading to ONE 168

Looking ahead, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is focused on his next challenge at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

There, he moves up in weight to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

This super-fight marks Superlek’s debut on American soil, and it represents a significant opportunity to solidify his legacy in the sport.

“Well, I’m aiming for more fans to know me in the United States and I’m aiming to win against Haggerty on that day,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

