Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page at UFC 303: “MVP won that one”

By Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 303 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page

Garry (15-o MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Geoff Neal by way of split decision this past February at UFC 298. ‘The Future’ was sporting a 7-0 UFC record ahead of tonight’s contest, earning stoppage wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Jordan Williams and Song Kenan during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-3 MMA) had made his Octagon debut this past March at UFC 299, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. ‘Venum’ had gone 8-2 over his past ten fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Garry vs. Page’ bout proved to be a very close fight. Michael Page clearly had a speed advantage in the standup, but Ian Machado Garry utilized some timely takedowns and control to ultimately emerge victorious after fifteen-minutes of back-and-forth action. With the win, ‘The Future’ moves to a perfect 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career.

Official UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Page’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Michael Page at UFC 303:

https://twitter.com/HenryCejudo/status/1807244021603176934

I’m sorry but MVP won that one! If anything that was a split decision! #UFC303″ – Henry Cejudo 

Who would you like to see Ian Machado Garry fight next following his decision victory over Michael Page this evening in Las Vegas?

Related

Ian Machado Garry

UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 29, 2024
Dan Ige, UFC, UFC Vegas 86, Pros react
Dan Ige

Brian Ortega out, Dan Ige steps in to fight Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 29, 2024

A major change has happened to UFC 303 as the co-main event as Brian Ortega is out of his fight against Diego Lopes and Dan Ige has stepped up on short notice.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland provides update on immediate UFC future

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland has provided an update on what he wants from his immediate fighting future.

Shinsuke Nakamura
UFC

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura set to corner Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

WWE sensation Shinsuke Nakamura is set to corner Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303 tonight.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Volkan Oezdemir challenges Jamahal Hill to fight at UFC Paris: “I’ll put you to sleep!”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

UFC fighter Volkan Oezdemir has challenged Jamahal Hill to a showdown at UFC Paris later this year.

UFC 303, Results, UFC

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2024
Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber explains why she pulled out of UFC Denver main event with Rose Namajunas

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2024

Maycee Barber has offered a lengthy explanation as to why she pulled out of her slated main event fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC Denver.

Paige VanZant, Power Slap, Power Slap 8, Results
Power Slap

Power Slap 8 Results: Paige VanZant defeats Christine Wolmarans (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 28, 2024

Former UFC star Paige VanZant made her Power Slap debut against Christine Wolmarans this evening in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of criminal mischief in latest social media rant: "When you die, I celebrate!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor isn’t staying quiet during UFC 303 fight week and is using his downtime to re-ignite his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor's talk of a fall return: "None of the above"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor won’t be back anytime soon.