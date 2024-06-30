Pros react after Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page at UFC 303: “MVP won that one”

Tonight’s UFC 303 main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Garry (15-o MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Geoff Neal by way of split decision this past February at UFC 298. ‘The Future’ was sporting a 7-0 UFC record ahead of tonight’s contest, earning stoppage wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Jordan Williams and Song Kenan during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-3 MMA) had made his Octagon debut this past March at UFC 299, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. ‘Venum’ had gone 8-2 over his past ten fights overall ahead of tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Garry vs. Page’ bout proved to be a very close fight. Michael Page clearly had a speed advantage in the standup, but Ian Machado Garry utilized some timely takedowns and control to ultimately emerge victorious after fifteen-minutes of back-and-forth action. With the win, ‘The Future’ moves to a perfect 15-0 in his mixed martial arts career.

Official UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Page’ below:

Looking forward to seeing how this Garry vs Page fight plays out 👊🏼👊🏼 #JustScrap — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 30, 2024

MVP vs Garry – who wins? — michael (@bisping) June 30, 2024

Excited for this one! I got Garry coming out on top #UFC303 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2024

Body language and posturing have me thinking Gary now. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #UFC303 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 30, 2024

This is exactly what Ian wanted…been training heavy on that BJJ with Chutebox let’s see what he can do with it…big moment for him #UFC303 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 30, 2024

MVP always turning strikers into grapplers. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) June 30, 2024

How BBL Garry not get that choke #ufc303 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 30, 2024

Clearly 1-1 going into the third. — michael (@bisping) June 30, 2024

MVP has the speed advantage on the feet and his strikes from unconventional angles are throwing off Garry #UFC303 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 30, 2024

What we think? — michael (@bisping) June 30, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Ian Machado Garry defeating Michael Page at UFC 303:

Picked Ian Garry to win that fight. Tried to warn ya it wasn’t gonna be an exciting one. A win over MVP isn’t easy and you can’t do it on the feet he’s too damn good. #UFC303 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 30, 2024

I fumbled a bag 😭😭😭 #UFC303 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 30, 2024

Garry did exactly what he needed to do to win the fight. Not always exciting but obviously it works. Hats off to Garry for working on his grappling. Congrats #UFC303 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 30, 2024

“I’m sorry but MVP won that one! If anything that was a split decision! #UFC303″ – Henry Cejudo

Who would you like to see Ian Machado Garry fight next following his decision victory over Michael Page this evening in Las Vegas?