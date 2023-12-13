Colby Covington plans to have Donald Trump wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

Colby Covington will be asking for Donald Trump to wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296.

Colby Covington and Donald Trump

Covington is set to fight for the undisputed welterweight title for a third time on Saturday night, as he headlines UFC 296 against Leon Edwards. ‘Chaos’ enters the fight as a small underdog, but Covington has been vocal that he thinks he will make Edwards quit and will put him to sleep to get the win.

If Colby Covington does finish Leon Edwards and become the welterweight champion at UFC 296, he says he is asking Dana White for one request and that is for Donald Trump to wrap the belt around his waist. Usually, White is the one who puts the belt on the fighter but given that Trump will be in attendance and he and Covington have a relationship, ‘Chaos’ is hoping that his request can come to fruition.

“Yeah, that is exactly right. I love Dana, he’s the greatest promoter in the history of any sport, he’s the greatest commissioner. The guy’s a mastermind, (with) what he has been able to do with the sport, but I’m politely and respectfully ask Dana to step aside and let my favorite person and human alive, 45, Mr. Donald Trump put that belt around my waist and then I’m going to put it right back around Donald’s waist because he’s the champion of the people, he’s America’s true champion and he’s the greatest President of All-Time in America,” Covington said to Chisanga Malata.

Along with asking for Trump to wrap the belt around his waist, he also wanted the former US President to walk out with him. But Dana White shut that idea down as Covington instead will just walk out with his coaches who will be in his corner on Saturday night.

Whether or not the UFC will allow Donald Trump to wrap the belt around Colby Covington’s waist should he win is uncertain. But ‘The Rock’ did put the belt around Jorge Masvidal when he won the BMF title, so White has allowed people to do so in the past, so perhaps Covington gets his wish assuming he does get his hand raised.

In order for Donald Trump to even have a chance to wrap the welterweight title around Colby Covington’s waist, ‘Chaos’ will need to beat Leon Edwards which is easier said than done. The Brit is the betting favorite and hasn’t lost a fight since 2015 as he’s riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak.

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Jim Miller, UFC Vegas 74, Bonus, UFC

Dana White responds to Jim Miller’s request to fight at UFC 300: “Consider that done”

Susan Cox - December 13, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2023

In the main event of UFC 296, the welterweight title is up for grabs as Leon Edwards looks to defend his belt for the second time against Colby Covington. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a -156 favorite while ‘Chaos’ is a +122 underdog on FanDuel.

Dana White
Tom Aspinall

Dana White says he is “absolutely” cool with Tom Aspinall defending his UFC interim heavyweight title

Susan Cox - December 13, 2023

Dana White is saying he’s ‘absolutely’ cool with Tom Aspinall defending his UFC interim heavyweight title.

Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Benoit Saint Denis accuses the Nurmagomedov family of being “loaded like mules”

Susan Cox - December 13, 2023

Benoit Saint Denis is accusing the Nurmagomedov family of being ‘loaded like mules’.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White rejects Colby Covington’s request for Donald Trump walkout at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 13, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has rejected Colby Covington’s request for Donald Trump walkout at UFC 296.

Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry taunts his haters with brash promo ahead of UFC 296 (Video)

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023
UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Eric Nicksick

Sean Strickland's Coach explains the key factor behind defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

Sean Strickland’s head coach Eric Nicksick has given his thoughts on the champion’s upcoming clash with Dricus du Plessis.

Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up for backup role at UFC 296: “For sure, it means something more”

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Belal Muhammad’s late call-up to be the back-up fighter for the UFC 296 main event.

Joe Rogan, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr.
UFC

Joe Rogan details why proposed UFC fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition: “He knew I was going to kill him”

Harry Kettle - December 13, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why a proposed MMA fight with Wesley Snipes never came to fruition.

Teddy Atlas
Leon Edwards

Teddy Atlas praises Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 296: "He got 30 percent better when he won that title"

Zain Bando - December 12, 2023

Teddy Atlas is a fixture of the fight game, specifically boxing.