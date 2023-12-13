Colby Covington plans to have Donald Trump wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296

Colby Covington will be asking for Donald Trump to wrap the welterweight title around his waist at UFC 296.

Covington is set to fight for the undisputed welterweight title for a third time on Saturday night, as he headlines UFC 296 against Leon Edwards. ‘Chaos’ enters the fight as a small underdog, but Covington has been vocal that he thinks he will make Edwards quit and will put him to sleep to get the win.

If Colby Covington does finish Leon Edwards and become the welterweight champion at UFC 296, he says he is asking Dana White for one request and that is for Donald Trump to wrap the belt around his waist. Usually, White is the one who puts the belt on the fighter but given that Trump will be in attendance and he and Covington have a relationship, ‘Chaos’ is hoping that his request can come to fruition.

“Yeah, that is exactly right. I love Dana, he’s the greatest promoter in the history of any sport, he’s the greatest commissioner. The guy’s a mastermind, (with) what he has been able to do with the sport, but I’m politely and respectfully ask Dana to step aside and let my favorite person and human alive, 45, Mr. Donald Trump put that belt around my waist and then I’m going to put it right back around Donald’s waist because he’s the champion of the people, he’s America’s true champion and he’s the greatest President of All-Time in America,” Covington said to Chisanga Malata.

Along with asking for Trump to wrap the belt around his waist, he also wanted the former US President to walk out with him. But Dana White shut that idea down as Covington instead will just walk out with his coaches who will be in his corner on Saturday night.

Whether or not the UFC will allow Donald Trump to wrap the belt around Colby Covington’s waist should he win is uncertain. But ‘The Rock’ did put the belt around Jorge Masvidal when he won the BMF title, so White has allowed people to do so in the past, so perhaps Covington gets his wish assuming he does get his hand raised.

In order for Donald Trump to even have a chance to wrap the welterweight title around Colby Covington’s waist, ‘Chaos’ will need to beat Leon Edwards which is easier said than done. The Brit is the betting favorite and hasn’t lost a fight since 2015 as he’s riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak.