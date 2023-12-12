Colby Covington confident he will make Leon Edwards “quit” at UFC 296: “I’ve seen the quitter in him”

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards has quit in him and expects to show that at UFC 296.

Covington is set to headline UFC 296 against Edwards for the welterweight title in a highly-anticipated fight. It’s Covington’s third crack at becoming the undisputed welterweight champion, and he enters the scrap as a small underdog as the oddsmakers believe Edwards will get his hand raised.

However, Colby Covington has full confidence in himself in large part because he believes Leon Edwards is a quitter and he’s confident he will make the Brit quit.

“I’ve been thinking about this guy for a long time, I’m excited to get out there and fight him. I eat, sleep, and breathe fighting. I’m married to the game, I don’t have a wife, I don’t have kids, my full focus is getting better every day and studying my future opponents,” Colby Covington said to ESPN about Leon Edwards. “I always say I want to fight the biggest and best fights, so this is the biggest and best fight the UFC could put together and this is an undisputed world title fight… I’ve seen the quitter in him, I know he’s taking the easy way out in past fights. If you push him to the brink, I just think he has that mentality to quit.”

Although Colby Covington thinks Leon Edwards has quit in him, the Brit has never been finished in his career. Instead, Edwards has lost twice by decision and once by DQ.

Not only does Covington think he can make Edwards quit at UFC 296, he claims the Brit is on a lucky and fluky run. Covington thinks the Kamaru Usman that Leon Edwards beat isn’t the same one he fought and he plans to prove that on Saturday.

“A lot of luck and timing. His first win it was a fluke, he was getting dominated the entire fight and he got a lucky kick. So, he wasn’t the same Usman that I fought, a guy that was in his prime, in his early 30s, that was hungry that wants actually hungry to want to fight someone and hurt someone,” Covington added.

Colby Covington is currently a +130 underdog to beat Leon Edwards at UFC 296 to win the welterweight title. But, ‘Chaos’ has been vocal saying he will put Edwards to sleep as it’s his destiny to become a UFC champion.

