Colby Covington claims no one’s going to beat him while “Donald Trump is in attendance” ahead of UFC 296 title fight

By Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Colby Covington has full confidence he will become the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday at UFC 296.

Colby Covington, Donald Trump

Covington is set to headline the pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against Leon Edwards. It’s an intriguing matchup and heading into the fight, Edwards is a small betting favorite to get the win.

However, Colby Covington believes a key factor in the fight is the fact former US President Donald Trump will be in the building to watch him fight. With that, ‘Chaos’ says that adds to his motivation and will help him get the win and bright the welterweight title to the United States.

“What a blessed life it is, man. We have been here about a week now, done a lot of training out here and that has helped elevate our cardio and our game to another level,” Colby Covington said on UFC embedded. “When you are training at almost 10,000 feet above sea level you have to work harder with your lungs. There is no man that is going to stop me next weekend. I feel like they could put Superman and the Hulk in there at the same time and I’m getting it done, especially while Donald Trump is there. No one’s going to beat him while Donald Trump is in attendance, I’m bringing that belt back to America.”

RELATED: Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for the welterweight title fight.

Colby Covington and Donald Trump have gotten close over the year and the former US President has been in attendance for several UFC events, so it isn’t a shock that he will be in attendance on Saturday, especially with ‘Chaos’ fighting.

Whether or not Trump being in attendance will have any impact on Colby Covington’s performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 is to be seen. But, ‘Chaos’ has been vocal that he believes he will put Edwards to sleep as it is his destiny to become the welterweight champion of the world.

Colby Covington enters the title fight having not fought since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Before that, he lost a very close decision to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in their rematch.

Covington is currently 0-2 in undisputed title fights, as he also lost by TKO to Usman. So, this could very well be his final title fight, which only adds to the importance of his scrap against Leon Edwards.

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre shuts down rumors that he will be part of a 2024 UFC super fight: “I am absolutely not”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023
Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush is contemplating his UFC future following KO loss to Arman Tsarukyan: “Do I go forward or am I done”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush has admitted that he’s contemplating his future in MMA after his recent knockout loss.

Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards sheds light on Ian Machado Garry gym KO rumors: “He got a little taste for sure”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards has shed some light on the rumors that he knocked out Ian Machado Garry in training.

Khalil Rountree Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith issues statement on UFC Vegas 83 loss to Khalil Rountree

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Anthony Smith didn’t waste time addressing his UFC Vegas 83 defeat.

Alexandre Pantoja Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

Alexandre Pantoja feels Brandon Royval deserves UFC 296 title opportunity: "He's fought with everybody in the top 10"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja isn’t going to downplay Brandon Royval as a challenger.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalisvili

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC 298 in Anaheim

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad serving as backup fighter for UFC 296 main event: “I think obviously they know Colby and Leon are the two most inactive welterweights in the division"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad will be an emergency backup in the event that something goes awry with the planned UFC 296 headliner.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree explains why fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira would make sense: "You have two explosive, dynamic fighters"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree isn’t pounding the table to fight UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira this second, but he does believe the fight would have some juice to it.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev dismisses rematches with Charles Oliveira & Arman Tsarukyan: "If you want to be a champion in a good way, you have to add new names"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t a fan of rematches.

Song Yadong Petr Yan
Song Yadong

Song Yadong fires back at Petr Yan following UFC Vegas 83 win: "His last fight was boring, too"

Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Song Yadong is having none of Petr Yan’s emojis.