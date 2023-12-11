Colby Covington claims no one’s going to beat him while “Donald Trump is in attendance” ahead of UFC 296 title fight

Colby Covington has full confidence he will become the UFC’s welterweight champion on Saturday at UFC 296.

Covington is set to headline the pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada against Leon Edwards. It’s an intriguing matchup and heading into the fight, Edwards is a small betting favorite to get the win.

However, Colby Covington believes a key factor in the fight is the fact former US President Donald Trump will be in the building to watch him fight. With that, ‘Chaos’ says that adds to his motivation and will help him get the win and bright the welterweight title to the United States.

“What a blessed life it is, man. We have been here about a week now, done a lot of training out here and that has helped elevate our cardio and our game to another level,” Colby Covington said on UFC embedded. “When you are training at almost 10,000 feet above sea level you have to work harder with your lungs. There is no man that is going to stop me next weekend. I feel like they could put Superman and the Hulk in there at the same time and I’m getting it done, especially while Donald Trump is there. No one’s going to beat him while Donald Trump is in attendance, I’m bringing that belt back to America.”

Colby Covington and Donald Trump have gotten close over the year and the former US President has been in attendance for several UFC events, so it isn’t a shock that he will be in attendance on Saturday, especially with ‘Chaos’ fighting.

Whether or not Trump being in attendance will have any impact on Colby Covington’s performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 is to be seen. But, ‘Chaos’ has been vocal that he believes he will put Edwards to sleep as it is his destiny to become the welterweight champion of the world.

Colby Covington enters the title fight having not fought since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Before that, he lost a very close decision to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in their rematch.

Covington is currently 0-2 in undisputed title fights, as he also lost by TKO to Usman. So, this could very well be his final title fight, which only adds to the importance of his scrap against Leon Edwards.