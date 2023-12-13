Colby Covington continues one-sided feud with Lebron James: “You’re a spineless coward”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has again taken aim at NBA star Lebron James.

‘Chaos’ is currently slated to return to the octagon this Saturday night at UFC 296. In the main event, Colby Covington will face welterweight champion Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since a decision win over Kamaru Usman in March, his second straight victory over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. Following the bout, Dana White confirmed that the British fighter would face Covington next.

Nonetheless, Colby Covington has been as vocal heading into this fight as any. In the build to the bout, he’s heavily promoted the event alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump. The politician and current 2024 Republican frontrunner is also expected to attend fight night. One has to wonder if that led to a rant from the welterweight against Lebron James.

The NBA superstar has been a heavy critic of the former President. While Donald Trump is no longer in office, he was more than a bit critical of him whenever he was. As a result, Lebron James has been blasted by Colby Covington on several occasions in the media. At UFC 296 media day earlier today, the former interim champion again aimed at the basketball legend.

At UFC 296 media day, the welterweight contender slammed Lebron James. Colby Covington’s lengthy rant came after taking many questions from the media, even walking away from the stage. However, he later returned back to the stage to aim at the basketball player. There, he unleashed a massive rant against him.

Colby Covington unleashes rant about Lebron James at UFC 296 media day

“If you hate America so much and you don’t like this country that gave you a million dollars, leave it.” Colby Covington stated after returning to UFC 296 media day earlier today, taking aim at Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James. “Or, come deal with me. You [can] go to China, go to these sweatshops where you employ all this labor. That you use all these women and pay them pennies on the dollar.”

He concluded taking one parting shot at the basketball player, “F*ck you, Lebron James. You’re a coward, you’re a spineless coward, and you’re a b*tch.”

As some likely recall, this is far from the first time that Colby Covington has aimed at Lebron James. Dating back to 2019, ‘Chaos’ has insulted the basketball player on several occasions. However, the Los Angeles Lakers forward has yet to respond to the former welterweight interim champion. Not only after this tirade but in general.

However, that likely won’t stop the talkative former interim champion from aiming at him again in the future.

What do you make of these comments about Lebron James? Are you excited for Colby Covington’s return on Saturday at UFC 296? Do you believe ‘Chaos’ will be able to defeat Leon Edwards?