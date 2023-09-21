Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards’ “lights out” at UFC 296 to win welterweight title: “Complete domination”

By Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a ton of confidence heading into his fight against Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington

Covington is set to face Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 on Dec. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the welterweight title. Although the fight just got officially made, Colby Covington has been preparing for Leon Edwards for months. With that, he expects to be too much for the champ and will get a stoppage win.

“It’s a great matchup, I love fighting southpaws. There’s a reason he’s delaying this matchup, he knows it’s the hardest stylistic fight for him and for me, it’s just another fight, another big pay-per-view main event,” Covington said to James Lynch. “I don’t remember the last time I fought a f*****g three-round prelim fight like some of these other bums that call out my name.

“I think it’s a great stylistic fight, southpaw to southpaw and I don’t think he can keep up with my well-roundness. He’s going to be guessing the whole time, am I taking him down, or am I striking? Am I taking him down or am I striking? Now, I’m a blackbelt under sensei Valverde, my submission skills, my finishing skills, I’m coming to put this dude lights out. He’s ain’t making it 25 minutes come December 16 in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada,” Covington continued.

Not only does Colby Covington expect to finish Leon Edwards at UFC 296, he believes it will be complete domination. If he does a dominant Edwards as he suspects, Covington thinks the Brit won’t have any desire to rematch him or fight again.

“My prediction is complete domination, just from second one to however long it goes. He’s not going to have a glimmer of hope in this fight. I want to go out there and really set an example that he isn’t going to want to fight me in a rematch. He’s going to probably want to retire or go fight someone else where he knows he has a chance against them. He’s going to find out on December 16 live on pay-per-view,” Covington said.

Colby Covington last fought in March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Jason-Mayhem-Miller

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller releases introspective statement following latest arrest: "I'm doing everything I can to change"

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023
Paul Felder
UFC

Report | Paul Felder to end brief retirement for UFC 300 return

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is eyeing a return.

Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Bryce Mitchell claims his loss to Ilia Topuria "don't count" because he was sick: "Wasn’t even me in there"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Bryce Mitchell says he shouldn’t have fought Ilia Topuria as he was too sick.

Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, UFC 252, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295: “This is one of the most dangerous men on the planet”

Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295.

Marlon Vera
UFC

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera explains why it’s so easy to beat USADA: “You need like 20 grand”

Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera is explaining why it’s so easy to beat the USADA.

Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot

Pro fighters make their picks for Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

Video | Colby Covington reacts after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296: “America’s champ is back!”

Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington is reacting after booking Leon Edwards title fight at UFC 296.

Dana White, UFC 294
UFC

Dana Whites announces three title fights, including Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards to headline UFC 296

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced some major fights for the last two pay-per-views of the year.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya says he'll be fighting "just for fun" after losing middleweight title at UFC 293

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be fighting for fun now as he says the belt doesn’t matter to him.

Dana White zuffa boxing
UFC

Dana White to keep Mexican Independence Day tradition going: “I’ll go into an opposing arena and go head-to-head”

Zain Bando - September 20, 2023

Despite being on vacation, UFC CEO Dana White was plugged into the rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.