Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards’ “lights out” at UFC 296 to win welterweight title: “Complete domination”

Colby Covington has a ton of confidence heading into his fight against Leon Edwards.

Covington is set to face Edwards in the main event of UFC 296 on Dec. 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the welterweight title. Although the fight just got officially made, Colby Covington has been preparing for Leon Edwards for months. With that, he expects to be too much for the champ and will get a stoppage win.

“It’s a great matchup, I love fighting southpaws. There’s a reason he’s delaying this matchup, he knows it’s the hardest stylistic fight for him and for me, it’s just another fight, another big pay-per-view main event,” Covington said to James Lynch. “I don’t remember the last time I fought a f*****g three-round prelim fight like some of these other bums that call out my name.

“I think it’s a great stylistic fight, southpaw to southpaw and I don’t think he can keep up with my well-roundness. He’s going to be guessing the whole time, am I taking him down, or am I striking? Am I taking him down or am I striking? Now, I’m a blackbelt under sensei Valverde, my submission skills, my finishing skills, I’m coming to put this dude lights out. He’s ain’t making it 25 minutes come December 16 in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada,” Covington continued.

Not only does Colby Covington expect to finish Leon Edwards at UFC 296, he believes it will be complete domination. If he does a dominant Edwards as he suspects, Covington thinks the Brit won’t have any desire to rematch him or fight again.

“My prediction is complete domination, just from second one to however long it goes. He’s not going to have a glimmer of hope in this fight. I want to go out there and really set an example that he isn’t going to want to fight me in a rematch. He’s going to probably want to retire or go fight someone else where he knows he has a chance against them. He’s going to find out on December 16 live on pay-per-view,” Covington said.

Colby Covington last fought in March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision.