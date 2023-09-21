Tyson Fury’s manager defends his physique ahead of Francis Ngannou fight: “They’re taking this very seriously”

Tyson Fury’s manager Spencer Brown wants fans to know that he’s taking his boxing match with Francis Ngannou seriously.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ are slated to face-off next month in Saudi Arabia. For Tyson Fury, the fight will be his first since a knockout win over Derek Chisora last year. Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Francis Ngannou’s combat sports career to date.

Earlier this month, the two heavyweights held their first press conference in London. At the presser, Tyson Fury was his normally wild self. The WBC titleholder took off his shirt, threatened to fight Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou in a cage, and more. As some fans noted, the boxer wasn’t in the greatest shape of his career.

That’s something that longtime boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas noticed as well. On his podcast, ‘The Fight‘, he recently interviewed Tyson Fury’s manager, Spencer Brown. In the interview, the coach directly asked if the boxer was taking Francis Ngannou and the fight seriously. The manager responded with an unequivocal yes.

“He’s a monster! This guy’s a monster, but so is Tyson,” Spencer Brown stated to Teddy Atlas discussing Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “I’m telling you, he is leaving no stone unturned! Yesterday, he had the birth of his kid, he was there for nine hours. He went from there straight to the gym and trained, he’s in there [twice a day]. They’re taking this very seriously, and why wouldn’t you?”

He continued, “…Tyson always looks soft. Have a look at him every fight, he’s always soft… He has his own dietary diet, he makes his own food. [He works with] George Lockhart… Mentally, he’s fantastic. In a great place, one of the best places I’ve seen in him in a very, very long time.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?