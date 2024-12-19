Chael Sonnen explains what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has explained what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters in his career.

When it comes to discussing the kings of trash talk, Chael Sonnen is up there with the very best of him. While he was obviously a very talented fighter in his own right, he really came into his own when it came to what he was able to do on the microphone. That, in many ways, is what made him a legend.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen compares Jorge Masvidal to a recent box office flop: “Greatest waste of money”

Over the years, Sonnen hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind. Even in his post-fighting days, he’s used his platform to take shots at several fighters and members of the MMA community. That includes Jorge Masvidal, who he has had many back and forth interactions with.

In a recent interview, Chael gave his thoughts on what would actually happen if he came face to face with ‘Gamebred’.