Chael Sonnen explains what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters

By Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has explained what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters in his career.

Chael Sonnen

When it comes to discussing the kings of trash talk, Chael Sonnen is up there with the very best of him. While he was obviously a very talented fighter in his own right, he really came into his own when it came to what he was able to do on the microphone. That, in many ways, is what made him a legend.

Over the years, Sonnen hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind. Even in his post-fighting days, he’s used his platform to take shots at several fighters and members of the MMA community. That includes Jorge Masvidal, who he has had many back and forth interactions with.

In a recent interview, Chael gave his thoughts on what would actually happen if he came face to face with ‘Gamebred’.

Sonnen’s view

Sonnen asserted: “If I saw Jorge Masvidal and he brought three or four buddies with him, [while] I’m alone, after a very brief skirmish, they’d realize that they should’ve brought more people. That is a very bad call.

“You are aware I would whip Jorge Masvidal? There’s a reason they weigh people in. I will whip his a**. There is not a long-haired man walking the planet that Chael P has to worry about. Bear that in mind.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of Chael Sonnen’s claims? Do you consider him to be the best trash talker of all time in mixed martial arts? When it comes to your favorite memories from his career, what do you consider to be number one? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Chael Sonnen Jorge Masvidal UFC

