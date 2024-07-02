ONE Fight Night 23: Full card and how to watch

Fans in the United States are in for a treat this summer as ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime with ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

This event emanates from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.

The headline attraction promises fireworks as Ok Rae Yoon faces off Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship.

Ok made a sensational entry into ONE Championship, tearing through the lightweight division to capture 26 pounds of gold.

However, his reign was cut short in his next outing. Now, the South Korean sensation is determined to reclaim the crown he once held dear.

Meanwhile, Rasulov enters the fray with an unblemished record, garnering high expectations as he makes his promotional debut.

Known for his dominance in the regional circuit, the Turkish newcomer aims to topple the former divisional kingpin and secure the ONE World Title in his first appearance on the global stage.

Apart from the marquee matchup, the extravaganza also shares the spotlight with a non-title catchweight submission grappling tiff. This encounter pits welterweight ruler Tye Ruotolo against 19-year-old debutant Jozef Chen.

Adding to the anticipation is the clash between Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex. Each is eyeing a shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, a belt that will be up for grabs when Jonathan Haggerty locks horns with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.