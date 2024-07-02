ONE Fight Night 23: Full card and how to watch
Fans in the United States are in for a treat this summer as ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime with ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.
This event emanates from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.
The headline attraction promises fireworks as Ok Rae Yoon faces off Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship.
Ok made a sensational entry into ONE Championship, tearing through the lightweight division to capture 26 pounds of gold.
However, his reign was cut short in his next outing. Now, the South Korean sensation is determined to reclaim the crown he once held dear.
Meanwhile, Rasulov enters the fray with an unblemished record, garnering high expectations as he makes his promotional debut.
Known for his dominance in the regional circuit, the Turkish newcomer aims to topple the former divisional kingpin and secure the ONE World Title in his first appearance on the global stage.
Apart from the marquee matchup, the extravaganza also shares the spotlight with a non-title catchweight submission grappling tiff. This encounter pits welterweight ruler Tye Ruotolo against 19-year-old debutant Jozef Chen.
Adding to the anticipation is the clash between Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex. Each is eyeing a shot at the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title, a belt that will be up for grabs when Jonathan Haggerty locks horns with Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.
Full card:
- ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov
- Catchweight (186lbs) Submission Grappling: Tye Ruotolo vs. Jozef Chen
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Nico Carrillo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex
- Heavyweight MMA: Kang Ji Won vs. Kirill Grishenko
- Featherweight Muay Thai: Luke Lessei vs. Bampara Kouyate
- Heavyweight Kickboxing: “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane vs. Mamadou Kamara
- Flyweight MMA: Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Xie Wei
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Ali Saldoev vs. Black Panther
- Strawweight MMA: Hiroba Minowa vs. Jeremy Miado
- Strawweight Muay Thai: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Ellis Badr Barboza
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Alexey Balyko vs. Stefan Korodi
Where to watch ONE Fight Night 23
The North American audience can catch all the action live on Amazon’s Prime Video. The broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
For those looking to enhance their viewing experience, the show will also be available at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship