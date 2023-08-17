Jonathan Di Bella added to ONE Fight Night 15, defends kickboxing belt against Danial Williams

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Anticipation continues to build around ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, especially now that Jonathan Di Bella is on the card.

Jonathan Di Bella

The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion defends his belt against three-sport threat Danial Williams at the show. His first assignment as the titleholder happens on Friday, October 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the U.S. primetime event already boasts two thrilling World Title fights, this addition surely quenches the thirst of die-hard kickboxing fans.

The Italian-Canadian sensation turned heads in his promotional debut in October 2022. He scored a stunning upset of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian to claim the vacant throne.

Moreover, he carries an immaculate 11-0 record with four knockouts, as well as a 2-0 standing in boxing.

Di Bella, 26, is no stranger to high-stakes bouts. In fact, he has competed all over the globe, including at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

🔥 Strawweight kickboxing SHOWDOWN 🔥

Don’t miss undefeated champ Jonathan Di Bella defend his throne against all-action Aussie Danial Williams!#ONEFightNight15 | October 6 at 8PM ET⁠
🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch Live on Prime⁠ pic.twitter.com/aHShdMorqW

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 17, 2023

Jonathan Di Bella’s challenger is a game opponent

Jonathan Di Bella faces no slouch of an opponent at Lumpinee Stadium. In fact, Danial Williams sports a devil-may-care style.

In his April 2021 promotional debut, “Mini T” went three hard rounds with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion prevailed over Williams by way of unanimous decision. But the fight proved how good the Thai-born Australian spitfire is.

Williams jumped from Muay Thai to MMA in his second outing under the ONE Championship banner in February 2022. There, he made a statement by knocking out former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

The Australian then racked up two more victories. First, he outpointed Namiki Kawahara by unanimous decision, and then he thwarted Zelang Zhaxi with a one-punch knockout.

Afterward, though, “Mini T” absorbed a third-round TKO loss to Filipino power-hitter Jeremy Miado in October 2022.

Then in March, Williams stepped up in weight to challenge ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice. Though competitive, Superlek dropped the Aussie twice in the third round to retain the coveted belt.

Now, Williams has a shot at both redemption and glory against Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Aljamain Sterling Demetrious Johnson

UFC’s Aljamain Sterling takes aim at ONE flyweight kingpin Demetrious Johnson and instantly regrets it

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci faces Shinya Aoki in grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2023

Another epic matchup has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and this one features Mikey Musumeci.

Timofey Nastyukhin
ONE Championship

Timofey Nastyukhin and Zhang Lipeng set to ignite ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

Combat sports fans are in for a treat when Timofey Nastyukhin meets Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for Friday, October 6, and takes place at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Demetrious Johnson and Bradley Martyn
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson serious about catchweight fight with Bradley Martyn: "It's going to happen"

Josh Evanoff - August 16, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson really wants to fight Bradley Martyn.

Jonathan Haggerty
MMA News

Jonathan Haggerty ready to "take over" ONE's bantamweight ranks: "It will become a reality"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 16, 2023

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s ascent through the sport has been remarkable. But in a few months, his journey will take an unexpected turn in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll smash Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing: "We love a trier"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023
Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong calls out Elon Musk: “I am compelled to say something”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 15, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has seen the escalating war of words between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is ready to grace the Circle once again. But when he makes his return on September 29, he’ll be competing against a familiar foe.

Chatri Sityodtong
Mark Zuckerberg

Chatri Sityodtong offers to promote Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk MMA Fight, proposes bout card

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

It all began with a single tweet aimed at Mark Zuckerberg.

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson commits to join 2023 IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 14, 2023

Demetrious Johnson, the reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion and MMA legend, is set to embark on a new challenge.