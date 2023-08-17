Jonathan Di Bella added to ONE Fight Night 15, defends kickboxing belt against Danial Williams

Anticipation continues to build around ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, especially now that Jonathan Di Bella is on the card.

The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion defends his belt against three-sport threat Danial Williams at the show. His first assignment as the titleholder happens on Friday, October 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the U.S. primetime event already boasts two thrilling World Title fights, this addition surely quenches the thirst of die-hard kickboxing fans.

The Italian-Canadian sensation turned heads in his promotional debut in October 2022. He scored a stunning upset of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian to claim the vacant throne.

Moreover, he carries an immaculate 11-0 record with four knockouts, as well as a 2-0 standing in boxing.

Di Bella, 26, is no stranger to high-stakes bouts. In fact, he has competed all over the globe, including at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.