Jonathan Di Bella added to ONE Fight Night 15, defends kickboxing belt against Danial Williams
Anticipation continues to build around ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, especially now that Jonathan Di Bella is on the card.
The ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion defends his belt against three-sport threat Danial Williams at the show. His first assignment as the titleholder happens on Friday, October 6, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
While the U.S. primetime event already boasts two thrilling World Title fights, this addition surely quenches the thirst of die-hard kickboxing fans.
The Italian-Canadian sensation turned heads in his promotional debut in October 2022. He scored a stunning upset of Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian to claim the vacant throne.
Moreover, he carries an immaculate 11-0 record with four knockouts, as well as a 2-0 standing in boxing.
Di Bella, 26, is no stranger to high-stakes bouts. In fact, he has competed all over the globe, including at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Jonathan Di Bella’s challenger is a game opponent
Jonathan Di Bella faces no slouch of an opponent at Lumpinee Stadium. In fact, Danial Williams sports a devil-may-care style.
In his April 2021 promotional debut, “Mini T” went three hard rounds with Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion prevailed over Williams by way of unanimous decision. But the fight proved how good the Thai-born Australian spitfire is.
Williams jumped from Muay Thai to MMA in his second outing under the ONE Championship banner in February 2022. There, he made a statement by knocking out former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.
The Australian then racked up two more victories. First, he outpointed Namiki Kawahara by unanimous decision, and then he thwarted Zelang Zhaxi with a one-punch knockout.
Afterward, though, “Mini T” absorbed a third-round TKO loss to Filipino power-hitter Jeremy Miado in October 2022.
Then in March, Williams stepped up in weight to challenge ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice. Though competitive, Superlek dropped the Aussie twice in the third round to retain the coveted belt.
Now, Williams has a shot at both redemption and glory against Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.
