Nate Diaz explains how Jake Paul trash talking Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin helped influence him into accepting the fight

By Susan Cox - July 21, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining how Jake Paul trash talking Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin helped influence him into accepting the fight.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor

The Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match is taking place at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) will be making his boxing debut against ‘The Problem Child‘ who has a 6-1 record in the ring, 4 of those wins via knockout.

Nate Diaz opened up about why he agreed to take the fight with Paul when speaking on the ‘Raw Talk’ podcast:

“This guy (Paul) actually thinks he’ll beat up everyone’s ass and he’s louder than all you fools who are really beating people’s ass. So, now I have to step the f**k out the box real quick and whup this motherf**ker’s ass so everyone knows who’s the real ass-whupper. You understand what I’m saying?”

Continuing the 38 year old shared:

“This fool was poppin’ off on everybody. Like, ‘Oh, we’re real fighters.’ Well prove it, motherf**ker. Go beat his ass for talking sh*t. He was going after everybody. On that big of a stage where he’s making everybody believe that, like you’re letting this guy talk sh*t to the whole roster? And ain’t no one saying sh*t? Louder than the roster? The UFC’s big, but the roster?”

Addressing what Jake Paul was saying about Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz continued:

“And then he was talking sh*t to Conor, talking sh*t to Conor and dissing his wife and sh*t? Some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t have been saying. And nobody’s saying sh*t. I’m the one who said ‘Shut the f*ck up, b**ch. I’ll whup your ass. Have some respect.’ You’re gonna disrespect somebody’s wife and stuff like that who would actually whup your ass? To get a fight like that, that suppresses the fight fight game.”

Concluding, Nate Diaz said (h/t MMAMania):

“Like, that’s a real fight and you should shut the f*ck up, and no one’s saying anything because everyone’s acting like the whole roster, the UFC, everyone’s acting like ‘He can’t really.’ But he should shut the f*ck up. And no one’s speaking up, saying ‘Shut the f*ck up.’ So … shut the f*ck up.”

With the fight just 2 weeks away, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be the victor after 10 rounds in the boxing ring.

Will you be watching? Are you putting your money on Jake Paul or Nate Diaz?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

