Conor McGregor’s manager provides update on USADA situation

Conor McGregor’s manager has provided an update on his fighters USADA situation.

Opposing TUF 31 coaches Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler were expected to fight following the filming of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, which will continue to air on ESPN until its finale August 15th.

It was billed all along by the UFC that McGregor and Chandler would fight in the Octagon later this year, sometime following TUF 31.

There is one thing stopping that battle from happening and that is the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). McGregor has not submitted to the USADA testing to date and there is a requirement for a fighter to be in the testing pool for six months prior to a fight in the Octagon.

Audie Attar, McGregors’ manager spoke with ‘MMA Junkie‘ concerning the Irishman’s return to the Octagon:

“One of the things everybody forgets is that Conor was one of the most tested athletes when he was competing, and we’re going about things the right way. We’re in active discussions with the UFC, we’ve spoken to USADA, and we’re going to do things the right way.”

“That’s all I’m going to say about that. The thing about Conor McGregor is, people will speculate and stories run wild that are nine times out of 10 very inaccurate and false, so that’s all I’ll say about that. But certainly, he’s looking for a comeback in 2024.”

Continuing, Attar said:

“He always could look elsewhere. Everybody’s always doubting him in different ways and criticizing him, and being critical. But ultimately, they’ll see when he steps into that octagon, and ultimately I think they can eat their words then.”

Attar maintains McGregor is preparing to fight Chandler:

“Until then, we’re just going to do our thing, and go about it the right way. He’s preparing at the end of the day, and that’s the most important thing. Chandler makes sense, but so do others. But, Chandler is who he has his sights set on. We did that show knowing that that matchup would be next.”

As far as a timeframe for McGregors’ return to the Octagon, Attar concluded:

“You can’t rule out the end of the year, but I think just in terms of where we are right now in terms of the date, it’s likely going to be 2024. I think that’s what the UFC has their sights set on so, we’ll see kind of exactly when that will be.”

If ‘Notorious’ doesn’t return until 2024, it will mean the 35 year old has not fought in the Octagon for over 2 1/2 years. The last time the Irishman battled it out in the cage was with Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) back in July of 2021 at UFC 264, where it was ‘The Diamond’ being victorious via way of knockout.

Do you believe McGregor will return to fight Chandler in 2024?

