Colby Covington reveals the “biggest challenge” Leon Edwards poses to him at UFC 296

By Cole Shelton - October 5, 2023

Colby Covington is only worried about Leon Edwards showing up at UFC 296.

Colby Covington

Covington is set to challenge for Edwards’ UFC welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s an intriguing matchup and one the oddsmakers have Edwards as a small betting favorite.

However, Colby Covington has been adamant he will finish Leon Edwards and doesn’t think the Brit poses any challenges to him.

“The biggest challenge is if he’s going to show up or not. The guy is out here soaking up on the sidelines, playing f*****g a little Karen over there, ah feel and for me, give me sympathy, give me a year. Let me wait a year or two to fight again. The only thing I have to worry about is if he’s going to show up or not,” Colby Covington said to Submission Radio.

“No matter what boys, on December 16 I will be crowned undisputed champion of the world. Whether it’s him or the next guy in line, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m here to do the biggest and best business for the UFC, the company I love so much, the company I want to be here for the rest of my life,” Covington continued.

Although Colby Covington is worried about Leon Edwards not showing up, the Brit hasn’t pulled out of a fight since December 2020 when he tested positive for COVID-19. So, Edwards has been good at making it to the Octagon when he is booked for a fight, so the hope for many fans is the scrap does come to fruition.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since March of 2022 when he beat Jorge Masvidal by decision. Since then, ‘Chaos’ hasn’t been booked for another fight as he was holding out for a title shot, which he will get in December.

Colby Covington Leon Edwards UFC

