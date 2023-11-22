Roman Kryklia battles Alex Roberts for inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 17

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

History will go down on December 8 when Roman Kryklia takes on Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Roman Kryklia

This monumental matchup is the new marquee bout for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event was supposed to be headlined by the highly anticipated encounter between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawyn for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World title.

However, the clash got moved to ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. This is because Tawanchai incurred an undisclosed illness, which caused the two-week delay.

Fortunately, ONE Championship found an equally important showdown to close out the final show on Amazon’s Prime Video for 2023.

Kryklia has been untouchable since he directed his career path to the world’s largest martial arts organization in 2019.

In his maiden appearance, the Ukrainian behemoth left a lasting impression. He knocked out Tarik Khbabez to capture the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Following two successful title defenses, Kryklia then added the 2022 ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix crown to his list of accolades.

In the tournament, he scored impressive wins against the likes of Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour to bring home the silver-plated strap.

Now, Kryklia aims to become the latest two-sport ONE World Champion. In fact, he wants to follow in the footsteps of Jonathan Haggerty, who achieved the feat just a month prior.

Alex Roberts poses the ability to spoil Roman Kryklia’s date with destiny

Standing in Roman Kryklia’s path to glory is Alex Roberts. He is an elite Australian striker poised to make a name for himself in The Home of Martial Arts.

Roberts enters the ring with significant momentum. He’s fresh off a career-defining victory over Lyndon Knowles. There, he claimed the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title this past October.

However, the real test awaits him on December 8. This is an opportunity for Roberts to etch his name into the history books by becoming the first man to defeat Kryklia in ONE.

At the same time, a victory will also enshrine him as the inaugural king of the heavyweight Muay Thai division.

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: "ONE is getting ready to take over"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023
Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2023

Seksan Or Kwanmuang seeks to cap off his spectacular year on a high note.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci relishes experience of training Muay Thai: “I love the energy”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, the latest chapter in his martial arts journey involved stepping into the world of Muay Thai.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt still wants a fight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki: ‘We should do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

For Sage Northcutt, the dream matchup against legend Shinya Aoki remains a burning desire that refuses to be extinguished.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023
Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks eyeing crossover fights with Thai superstars Superlek, Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

Champions are constantly seeking new challenges to push their limits and solidify their legacies, and Jarred Brooks is no exception.

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri
ONE Championship

Joseph Lasiri to face Prajanchai in world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The much-awaited ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification between divisional king Joseph Lasiri and interim titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on December 22.

Jarred Brooks
Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks eyeing showdown with MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson: “DJ is the main fight, period”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 15, 2023

Jarred Brooks harbors a specific ambition in ONE Championship to face none other than the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt weighs in on ONE vs. UFC debate: "ONE's kicking butt. They're taking names."

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2023

Sage Northcutt believes that ONE Championship’s unique approach to martial arts gives it an edge over the UFC.