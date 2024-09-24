Coach explains strategy behind Ciryl Gane not fighting at UFC Paris: “It makes sense for us”

Ciryl Gane’s coach has explained why they opted against fighting at UFC Paris after previously headlining twice at the event.

It’s been a year since we last saw Ciryl Gane compete inside the Octagon. While he did pick up a decisive win, his absence has left many to wonder what’s next for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Ciryl Gane confirms plans to return at UFC Paris in September: “I’m still at the top”

It seemed as if we’d received the answer when word came through that he’d be battling Alexander Volkov once again at UFC 308. Alas, due to an injury suffered by Volkov, that contest has been pushed back to UFC 310 in December.

Some questioned why he wasn’t competing at UFC Paris again, an event that he’s headlined twice. In a recent interview, his coach Fernand Lopez had the following to say on the matter.