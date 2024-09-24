Coach explains strategy behind Ciryl Gane not fighting at UFC Paris: “It makes sense for us”

By Harry Kettle - September 24, 2024

Ciryl Gane’s coach has explained why they opted against fighting at UFC Paris after previously headlining twice at the event.

Ciryl Gane

It’s been a year since we last saw Ciryl Gane compete inside the Octagon. While he did pick up a decisive win, his absence has left many to wonder what’s next for him in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

RELATED: Ciryl Gane confirms plans to return at UFC Paris in September: “I’m still at the top”

It seemed as if we’d received the answer when word came through that he’d be battling Alexander Volkov once again at UFC 308. Alas, due to an injury suffered by Volkov, that contest has been pushed back to UFC 310 in December.

Some questioned why he wasn’t competing at UFC Paris again, an event that he’s headlined twice. In a recent interview, his coach Fernand Lopez had the following to say on the matter.

Lopez spills beans on Gane

“Uh, yeah, we don’t have to talk about it with the UFC coming to Paris,” Gane’s coach, Fernand Lopez, told Inside Fighting. “It’s obvious that they want Ciryl to fight in Paris and I was thinking about Ciryl fighting in Paris — this is what we talked [about]. But, an opportunity showed up with a better opponent in terms of ranking, a better opportunity in terms of pay-per-view and better career constructions to go back to the belt.

“It makes sense for us to accept that opportunity,” Lopez continued. “Ciryl already fought two times in Paris, finished his opponent two times in Paris and enjoyed the moment to win in Paris. I think for him it is a new challenge to go to Abu Dhabi, a new different market. And for him to be qualified if they need him for the [belt].”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Will Ciryl Gane fight for a world title again? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ciryl Gane UFC

